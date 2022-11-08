‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Is Overstuffed & Yet Still Succeeds With Heart, Soul, Grief & Great Stakes￼

Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & ‘Black Adam’ Won’t See Theatrical Releases In China
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters today in the US to close out Phase 4 for the MCU. But don’t expect the film’s worldwide box office numbers to reach those of Ryan Coogler‘s 2018 film. How come? The Hollywood Reporter reports that it looks like China blocks “Wakanda Forever” and another Fall 2022 superhero movie, “Black Adam,” from release in the world’s second-biggest theatrical market.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
‘Rogue Heroes’ Review: Steven Knight’s Newest Series Is A Gloriously Unhinged Recounting Of The Special Air Service [Review]
Every episode of Steven Knight’s new series “Rogue Heroes” begins with a declarative statement: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable … are mostly true.” It’s the sort of pithy postmodern title card that might elicit an eye-roll. Yet it also perfectly encapsulates this rollicking tale of the Special Air Service (SAS) formation during World War II.
‘Soft And Quiet’: Director Beth de Araujo Talks Her Disturbing Neo-Nazi White Karens Thriller [Interview]￼
As one of the most viscerally chilling films of the year, “Soft & Quiet” is unrelenting in depicting the rapid force of racism and how violence is so often the devastating consequence. Following an elementary school teacher who organizes a mixer for members of the hate group Daughters of Aryan Unity, the big set piece doesn’t happen until later in the film, but the tension is immediately there. However, most of the film’s narrative happens after an encounter with someone from the teacher’s dark past, which tips off a chain of events that grow increasingly hostile and hard to witness.
‘Mythic Quest’ TV Review: Apple TV+ Comedy Hit Experiences Growing Pains In Third Season
The second season of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” ended in a manner that could have been a series finale, getting several characters to a finish line while blowing up some others. So what now? The sad news is that the sense that the show is rebooting its themes and characters during the third season (and setting up a fourth that has already been commissioned) leads to a bit more lackluster writing than the first couple of years. It’s as if everyone is content to tread water, bouncing around the pool but too often ending up back in the middle. There’s less urgency, less character depth, and less humor. Even as people trade jobs in a manner that defies logic, “Mythic Quest” has become more of an “easy hang-out” show thanks to three seasons’ worth of character work by its undeniably talented ensemble. But the writers this year seem just as unsure of where to go next as some of the characters. There’s a lack of momentum and lack of sharp humor this year that kind of makes the whole thing feel like the mid-season sag on a streaming series. In the end, it will probably be seen as an essential bridge between the sharper first two seasons and what it sets up for what comes next. But it won’t be anyone’s favorite adventure.
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
‘Tulsa King’ Review: New York Mobster Sylvester Stallone Tries To Make The Most Of An Oklahoma Exile
The Taylor Sheridan-verse keeps expanding. With an entire “Yellowstone” empire on the air, several spin-offs in the work (“Yellowstone: 1923,” “Bass Reeves”), and dozens more unrelated shows coming soon (“Lioness,” “Land Man”), the writer, director, producer, showrunner and exec (known for his Academy Award nominated “Hell Or Hight Water” and the film “Sicario” before he moved to TV) has built out a Paramount+ TV dynasty, that is absolutely unrivaled on television outside of Marvel.
New ‘Bones And All’ Extended Red Band Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Hits Theaters Everywhere On November 23
Fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the Fall festival circuit, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones And All” is ready to hit US theaters by storm. And imagine Guadagino’s latest as a marriage of his past two films: the swooning romance of “Call Me By Your Name” meets the grotesque horrors of “Suspiria.” Not enticed yet? Maybe a new extended red band clip from the film will whet the appetite.
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson May Keep Making ‘Knives Out’ Sequels As Long As He And Daniel Craig “Are Still Having Fun”
In just thirteen days, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hits theaters in limited release before it premieres on Netflix right before Christmas. So, is Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to his 2019 sleeper hit “Knives Out” the most anticipated movie of the year? Well, it’s up there, especially after critics adored the sequel at its TIFF world premiere in September (here’s our review).
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
‘Master Of Light’ Review: Rosa Ruth Boesten’s Compassionate Doc Reignites The Power of Artistic Expression
It’s hard to describe what “Master of Light” does so well with images. Director Rosa Ruth Boesten’s portrayal of a struggling artist works best when its subjects say very little. The weight of what was said hangs in the air while we watch their faces in contrasting light and shadow. In a sea of streaming documentaries, often a slick array of talking heads focused on grim true crime discussion, this tale of art and redemption is invigorating, albeit not without a sense of fragility.
‘Mythic Quest’: Charlotte Nicdao On Poppy, The Apple TV+ Show’s Third Season & The Importance Of Relationships [Interview]
It might not have achieved the same level of buzz as its counterparts such as comedies like “Ted Lasso,” but “Mythic Quest” remains in its third season one of the funniest comedies currently airing. Created by Rob McElhenney (who also stars) along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the Apple TV+ series centers on the day-to-day office work of a team responsible for one of the biggest multiplayer video games of all time. Season Three of the series follows characters Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) as they’re branched out to create a new company in order to produce the latter’s game. It deserves as big an audience as possible. While it’s set in the gaming and tech world, it’s hardly what takes prominence in the show’s storylines, as it’s instead interested in fleshing out the sometimes bizarre dynamics these characters have between one another.
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
