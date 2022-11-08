Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed by police at crime scene
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public. Updated: 23...
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
3 cows killed, others still missing after crash near I-40W
A tractor-trailer carrying cattle has overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Crews working to wrangle cattle after tractor trailer overturns in Cocke Co.
A HISTORIC MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE FROM AN 11 YEAR-OLD CHILD FOUND IN EAST TN RIVER
The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was sent from Strawberry Plains and found by volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful in Lenoir City. The volunteers said it was a fun novelty to find,...
Powell woodworking shop destroyed in fire
Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to a structure fire that resulted in wood working shop being a total loss.
1 injured after mobile home park shooting in New Tazewell
A shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday night has left at least one person injured.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man is taking to the streets in a special way to raise money for a cause. Ron Lawrence is a farmer out of Loudon County. If you see a man on a tractor in East Tennessee, it could be him. Lawrence is riding...
Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
