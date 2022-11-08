Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
Woonsocket Call
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
Woonsocket Call
Vesta Software Group, a software multinational company bought the Uruguayan Datalogic
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Nov. 11, 2022 - PRLog -- CDI Global Latin America (Uruguay), led by Daniel Boutmy, Head of LatAm, closed another successful transaction advising the Seller. Datalogic, an IT Uruguayan company that specializes in software development and technology outsourcing was sold to the multinational Vesta Software Group. Datalogic´s...
Woonsocket Call
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
Woonsocket Call
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Woonsocket Call
Google Awards MonetizeMore 2022 Innovation Award in Ad Technology for the Second Time
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 / Once again, , a leader in adtech solutions for publishers, has achieved the topmost echelon of ad tech innovation by winning the 2022 Google Certified Publishing Partner Program Innovation Award. This prestigious award is given to ad tech companies with the...
Woonsocket Call
How social media has boosted EZ Home’s business
During today's increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Unisys Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Unisys Class Action Lawsuit - UIS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Unisys class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Strougo v. Unisys Corporation, No. 22-cv-04529 (E.D. Pa.), the Unisys class action lawsuit charges Unisys and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Woonsocket Call
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
Woonsocket Call
Texting.io Adds New Exciting Feature To Its Software
11/13/2022, Toronto, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Texting.io, renowned for its mass text messaging service, has added another dynamic feature to its popular software that allows businesses to port their landline phone number to send and receive texts on them. Many businesses and non-profits worldwide have realized the true...
