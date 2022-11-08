Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man arraigned on attempted murder, arson charges
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned Wednesday for the attempted murder of his step-father back in August. Ryan Phillip Merluzzi, 1500 Core Road, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges of first-degree arson, illegal entry of a building, grand larceny, destruction of property and attempted murder.
The Recorddelta
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
WDTV
One taken to hospital after head-on crash on heavily frequented Emily Dr. intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two cars collided at the Emily Dr. and Rt. 50 intersection Friday just after 8:15 p.m. Harrison County 911 officials confirm to 5 News one person has been taken to the hospital. Witnesses tell 5 News the cars collided as one was turning onto Emily Dr....
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Colerain
PLEASANT RUN, Ohio — A man was taken into custody overnight Friday after a SWAT situation in Colerain. Police said a 70-year-old woman called 911, saying her grandson was threatening to shoot her and then himself. A SWAT team was called to the neighborhood. They were able to take...
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community. Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries...
WSAZ
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
WDTV
Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
WDTV
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled Wednesday night in Wetzel County
(WTRF) — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by the West Virginia State Police in Wetzel County on West Virginia State Route 2 near the entrance to the U.S. Post Office in Proctor. The checkpoint is Wednesday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and is an effort by...
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
WDTV
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash southbound on I-79 in Harrison County is causing major traffic delays. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 114, officials said. Another crash happened just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 115 within the stopped traffic. Officials could not...
