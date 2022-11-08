ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasants County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man arraigned on attempted murder, arson charges

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned Wednesday for the attempted murder of his step-father back in August. Ryan Phillip Merluzzi, 1500 Core Road, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges of first-degree arson, illegal entry of a building, grand larceny, destruction of property and attempted murder.
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Recorddelta

Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck

BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WLWT 5

Police: Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Colerain

PLEASANT RUN, Ohio — A man was taken into custody overnight Friday after a SWAT situation in Colerain. Police said a 70-year-old woman called 911, saying her grandson was threatening to shoot her and then himself. A SWAT team was called to the neighborhood. They were able to take...
COLERAIN, OH
WTAP

Car swept away and stuck in rushing water

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community. Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
SPENCER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WDTV

Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash southbound on I-79 in Harrison County is causing major traffic delays. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 114, officials said. Another crash happened just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 115 within the stopped traffic. Officials could not...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy