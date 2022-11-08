Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night.

According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park.

Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal damage to property, and firing a gun within 50 yards of a public highway.

Police say they also found fentanyl with Pope at the time of his arrest.

Court documents show Pope has been arrested several times before, including drug charges in 2020.