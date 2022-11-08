Frequently asked questions for mortgage assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Canada offers immigrants greener pastures, to our economic detriment
Since the War of 1812 ended, we’ve had a friendly rivalry with our northern neighbors. We gave them McDonald’s, Walmart, baseball, football and basketball; they gave us the Ryans (Gosling and Reynolds), Paw Patrol and ice hockey. All in good fun — yet sometimes our frozen friends really hit us where it hurts, and in the past few years that’s meant attracting and absorbing loads of immigrant talent that couldn’t find a place here.
