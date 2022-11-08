Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON CO. OBSERVES VETERANS DAY AT CEREMONY
Washington County honored the sacrifices of local and area veterans during today’s (Friday) Veterans Day program at the Brenham American Legion Hall. The featured speaker for the event, hosted by the Washington County Veterans Association, was Lieutenant Colonel William “Rusty” Weedman, who has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait and received numerous awards and decorations.
BLINN BOARD TO DISCUSS RE-DISTRICT RESOLUTION AND MAP
The Blinn College Board of Trustees will be holding their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday morning. One of the items scheduled for the meeting is to adopt the final re-districting resolution and the map for the Board of Trustees Precincts. Currently, the board is made up of four precinct representatives,...
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO HEAR VARIANCE REQUESTS FOR TOWNHOME, DUPLEX DEVELOPMENT
Two variance requests for future development will come before the Brenham Board of Adjustment on Monday. First, the board will hear a request from Stylecraft Builders to allow a 15-foot side yard setback where 20 feet is normally the minimum for a corner lot at 2001 Vintage Farms Way. The...
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SALVATION ARMY BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN
The Salvation Army bell ringing program gets underway soon, and Faith Mission in Brenham is looking for volunteers. The campaign begins next Saturday, November 19th and runs through Christmas Eve. Citizens, civic groups, churches and other organizations are invited to serve this holiday season by ringing the Salvation Army bell outside the entrances to Walmart in Brenham.
BRENHAM MAIN STREET BOARD TO DISCUSS FARMERS MARKETS
The Brenham Main Street Board will hold work sessions on farmers markets at its meeting Monday. Board members will first discuss the possibility of holding a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in January. The market typically skips the first month of the year, but the city says vendors have shown interest in taking part in a January market.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD MEETINGS MONDAY, THURSDAY
The Burton School Board will meet twice during the upcoming week. On Monday, trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting. Items to take action on will include the potential approval of an emergency operations plan and the purchase of a tractor and Chevrolet Suburban. They will also receive monthly reports and an update on the status of the bond project.
SUGAR PLUM MARKET NOV. 19 AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo next weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER BOARDWORKS K-12 SUITE
Resources to aid in K-12 instruction will be considered on Monday by the Brenham School Board. The board will also receive an update on school safety and security, as well as the annual Bilingual and ESL program report. Other business will include the campus and department spotlights, including recognition of...
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
GIDDINGS CHAMBER TO HOST SIP & SHOP CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Giddings Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a Sip & Shop Christmas Market. The event is going to be held next Sunday, from 10am-4pm, at the Silos on 77 located at 1031 County Road 223. The Christmas Market will include handmade jewelry, candles, soap & bath products,...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined…
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
6TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THANKSGIVING DAY IN ROUND TOP
Registration is open for the 6th Annual Turkey Trot in Round Top. The Thanksgiving Day run sends participants through the Round Top countryside in a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in support of local youth and community organizations. The Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at Henkel...
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
OLD ROCK GYM GETS A MAKEOVER
The old Rock Gym is getting a makeover thanks to Brent Nedbalek and Triton Air Corporation. The old gym has received a new floor finish, backboards, seating, bathrooms, and will soon have a new scoreboard thanks to Triton Air. Brent Nedbalek got with the Brenham School District and asked how he could help the kids in the Brenham Youth Basketball League. The result is all the improvements at the Rock Gym. Crews from the Brenham School District have been busy over the past several months making improvements to the gym which was originally built in 1940. The old Rock Gym is located on 6th Street next door to the Community Education Building in Brenham.
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
PRE-HOLIDAY MARKET NOV. 19 AT ST. MARY’S PAC IN BRENHAM
The St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham is getting ready to hold its Pre-Holiday Bazaar. Shoppers can visit the Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and Park Streets, next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to noon. Homemade cakes, pies, cookies, jams, jellies,...
ROBBERY IN BRENHAM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING
A robbery took place early Wednesday morning on Prairie Lea Street in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 2:30, Officers responded to the Brenham Food Stop 2 in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street in reference to a reported robbery that had just taken place. The Victim reported that an unknown white male entered the business and demanded smoking products as well as cash, while indicating he had a gun under his jacket. The Suspect left the store without injuring the victim and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing and more information and the suspect description will be made available when obtained. Persons with information about the robbery are encouraged to call the Brenham Police Department.
