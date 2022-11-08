Global Business Income Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Allianz, Allstate Insurance, AmTrust Financial and ASSURANT Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
New $10M Investment Campaign for Industry-Leading Software Company
EvonSys launches new fundraising round to fuel explosive growth. WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Evonsys, the world leader in low-code software development, has launched a new round to fuel global expansion in a growing $3.6 trillion digital transformation industry. Delaware-based EvonSys INC recently announced the launch...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into FTX Trading Ltd and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether FTX Trading Ltd (“FTX” or the “Company”) (Native Token: “FTT”) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased FTX securities (e.g. FTT tokens or its high yield bearing accounts) and have suffered losses to your FTX investments, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Sean Masson at (212) 822-5522 or smasson@scott-scott.com.
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
INVESTOR ALERT: Unisys Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Unisys Class Action Lawsuit - UIS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Unisys class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Strougo v. Unisys Corporation, No. 22-cv-04529 (E.D. Pa.), the Unisys class action lawsuit charges Unisys and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Ste-B2B.Agency Is Now Offering Full Spectrum Business Promotional Services Across the Globe
Nov 11, 2022 - United Kingdom's leading B2B eCommerce promotions and marketing agency Ste-B2B.Agency is now offering a wide range of online marketing programs, blogs and tools for business owners right across the globe. With a highly interactive user centric platform, Ste-B2B aims to regularly offer promotional campaigns and unique...
NTGD: Manufacturers and suppliers of all types of pumps
Northern Cape, South Africa Nov 12, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - NTGD pump Co., Ltd. is a certified pump manufacturer. NTGD performs both research and development, sales, and services to ensure reliable products as well as customer satisfaction. The reason for highly reliable pumps from NTGD is due to advanced production technology, complete test equipment, reliable quality, and scientific management. In addition, NTGD has partnered closely with various domestic research institutions to make their products sell well all over the world. NTGD pump manufacturer always adheres to the path of "quality for survival and quality for development" by employing advanced design and manufacturing technology which has made it reach high reliability and standards over the decades. NTGD engineers adopt advanced design including CAD software and CFD dynamics software to ensure the products meet all aspects of reliability and long service life.
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Schmitt Industries, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SMIT
If you purchased Schmitt Industries securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Schmitt Industries class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8823 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Coeus h3c to Deliver Easy, Friction-Free Experience for Home Health Customers
Coeus h3c to help customers live well and heal at home with initial investment from Best Buy. HLTH 2022 booth #3458--Coeus h3c announced today that Best Buy made an initial investment in the company and will use the Home Health Hybrid Cloud (h3c) to accelerate customer access to the full benefits of its home health devices and solutions. h3c is the first end-to-end solution that seamlessly manages the procurement, provisioning, delivery, installation and maintenance required for a successful home health experience. It fixes “the mess in the middle,” addressing enduring pain points that have limited end-user success with home health solutions. Best Buy’s commitment to ensuring a friction-free experience extends its leadership in delivering successful solutions for wellness at home, aging at home and care at home.
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney Sues Lender & Former Neighbour Over Mortgage Used to Fight ASIC
Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has issued proceedings against the lender who sold his family home after he took out a second mortgage on the property to defend proceedings initiated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Lawyers acting for Mr Mawhinney...
