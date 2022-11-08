NYS Troopers look for suspects using stolen credit cards in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Troopers at Margaretville are seeking assistance from the public after months of no leads on suspects who stole credit cards and used them at a Walmart in Oneonta.
On January 30, a victim reported their vehicles window was smashed while parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Troopers learned later that a second victim also had its window smashed on the same date at the same location. Both victims had their wallet taken.
Within a short time of the break-ins, the suspects were attempting to use the stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Oneonta.
Some of the credit cards were declined, however, they were able to make purchases on one of the stolen credit cards. A similar incident involving stolen credit cards also occurred in November 2021.
Anyone with information on the suspects below are asked to call New York State Police at (607) 561-7400.
