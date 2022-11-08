Read full article on original website
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun. There were no injuries reported.
Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Slushy Road Blamed for Single Vehicle Accident in Pennington County
A “slushy road” caused a vehicle to tip on its side Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Antony E. Rivera Cook of Burnsville lost control of the 2018 ISU he was driving at 400th Avenue and 140th Street Northeast. The vehicle reportedly entered the ditch and tipped. No injuries reported.
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from. He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs....
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WARREN
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.
Deer Involved Collision Reported on HWY 32
One person cited following a two vehicle accident involving wildlife on Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls stopped for a deer on Highway 32 when the 2001 Ford he was driving was struck from the rear by a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Andrew J. Wollin of Red Lake Falls.
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday. Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests North Dakota woman, seizes fentanyl
Fargo Police & FBI doing outreach at The Arbors
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
House Catches Fire In Rural Warren, Minnesota
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
Former Fargo Police Chief, Head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told to resign or be fired
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.
State Football: Barnesville Shuts Out Moose Lake-Willow River to End Rebels State Run
ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Moose Lake-Willow River football team saw their season come to a close on Thursday, as they fell to Barnesville 21 to 0 in the Class AA quarterfinals. The Rebels finish the year with a 9-2 record.
