GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday. Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO