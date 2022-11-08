Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Nike Dunk High Is A co.jp Mash-Up
From its continuation of the 80’s “Be True To Your School” initiative to the modern-day tooling of pre-worn suedes and plush textiles, the Nike Dunk High has truly enjoyed the full breadth of the color palette. Rife with disparate tonal combinations, the latest construction borrows a piece of panelling from a number of its titularly-hued predecessors.
sneakernews.com
Worn Blue Suedes Make An Appearance On The Nike Dunk High
Having released less than a year ago, The Swoosh is returning to the washed suede aesthetic that rendered its widely-popular Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” proposition, borrowing the latter for its latest Nike Dunk High build. Extending a hairy suede across its base layer, a muted grey hue...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Mini-Swoosh Twist To This OG-Style Air Max 95
While the Caped Crusader’s winged insignia wasn’t officially affixed on the Air Max 95’s 2019 release, the “Batman” vibes were nonetheless ever-present through the silhouette’s darkened aesthetic adorned with golden yellow accents. Following the sudden passing of Kevin Conroy this week – the voice of DC’s animated Batman for over 20 years – the Gotham Knight’s color scheme is reenacting on Sergio Lazano’s design for a well-timed yet unconnected posthumous homage.
sneakernews.com
Purples And Pastels Liven This Nike LeBron Witness 7
While we recently received a look at the first Lakers-centric colorway of the Nike LeBron 20, The King’s in-budget styles have centered their efforts exclusively around the purple and gold. Such is the case with the LeBron Witness 7’s latest proposition featuring a slight pastel twist. Tapping into...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Receives A Fall-Friendly “Vachetta Tan” Outfit
Following a short hiatus from dressing its silhouettes in constructions reminiscent of Hender Scheme’s untreated leather finishes, the Air Force 1 Low is returning to the “Vanchetta Tan” scheme that clothed both the Dunk High and Blazer Mid towards the beginning of autumn. In keeping with the...
I've worn this $47 velvet dress from Amazon to multiple weddings and no one would have guessed how affordable it was
This comfy velvet dress from Amazon worked perfectly for an outdoor fall wedding and an indoor formal wedding.
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Hidden Neon Green Flair
As the Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the three trims of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design keep introducing new experiments to the expansive roster of offerings. Recently, a kid’s pair surfaced with a number of details seemingly rooted in graffiti culture. A predominantly white-colored look...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo Resurfaces In Black And White
Jumbo-sized Swooshes have breathed revitalized life into one of The Swooshes oldest constructions, rendering a constant stream of Nike Blazer propositions emboldened by the enlarged Check. After taking a short hiatus following its more than prevalent summer, a simplified aesthetic has been employed unto the presiding low-top. Utilizing a tried-and-true...
sneakernews.com
Nike Goes For Sleeker Design Cues On The ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 3
If you’ve done any running over the last three years and you have an affinity for Nike running shoes, you may have heard of the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit series. The beloved line is set to release its third edition soon, which may turn some fans away from it.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC To Chicago”
2022 has seen Jordan Brand make a concerted effort toward reinvigorating its offerings of the Air Jordan 2. From its widely-regarded collaborative propositions with J. Balvin and Titan to the silhouette’s increased slate of inline colorways, the two franchises most widely associated with His Airness are next dressing the aforementioned model.
sneakernews.com
Nike Blings Out The Blazer With Golden Charms
Sewn from the hardwood, the Nike Blazer has weathered decades of wear yet still provides disparate constructions and hues to dress in. Following its use of a hang-tag holster, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is returning to the premium blinged out aesthetic. Setting the stage with a blank colorless...
sneakernews.com
The Next Eames Office x Reebok Classic Leather Pays Homage To The Iconic Molded Fiberglass Chair
The Eameses are responsible for crafting some of the most iconic and most beloved furniture pieces of all-time, such as the Eames Lounge Chair purveyed by Herman Miller. And thanks to an on-going partnership with Reebok, some of these collector’s items are being granted new life through equally prolific sneakers.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Chinese New Year 2023 Collection Will Include A Colorful, Rabbit-Adorned Dunk Low
Although a few holidays are left on the schedule for this year, NIKE, Inc.’s already prepped for 2023, at least in regards to the Lunar New Year. Commonly referred to as “Chinese New Year,” the beginning of the calendar year whose months follow moon cycles has given way to dozens of special edition footwear over the years. One of the Swoosh’s propositions for the “Year of the Rabbit” is a multi-color Nike Dunk Low replete with nods to both the changing of the zodiac and the long-eared protagonist.
sneakernews.com
Yoon Ahn Reveals Green/Yellow Colorway Of Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Hot off the heels of their Air Adjust Force collaboration, Yoon Ahn and AMBUSH aren’t wasting any time when it comes to building anticipation for their final joint effort with The Swoosh in 2022, as the Creative Director recently gave us a first-look at the latest AMBUSH x Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 Appears in “All-Star” Colors
Following a demolition of the Knicks in tandem with his first triple-double of the season Wednesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have steered themselves back on track after a litany of detractors including Kyrie Irving’s suspension and the firing of Steve Nash. Tumultuous as things may seem, the two-time champion remains a shoe-in for February’s All-Star game, in which he’s missed the past two due to injury.
The Rae Dunn Fist Fight, The Dressing Room Urinator, And 17 Other Seasonal Retail Worker Horror Stories That Prove It’s Actually The Worst Time Of The Year
"I've seen grown men fighting over Elsa dolls."
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Air Moc Returns With Dimpled Polka Dot Uppers
Following Errolson Hugh’s departure from Nike ACG back in 2018, the sub-label very quickly returned to its roots. And while new silhouettes have been introduced over the course of the last few years, the All Conditions Gear brand has more than proved their dedication to past classics, bringing back fan favorites such as the Air Mowabb, the Air Mada, and now the original Air Moc.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Zion 2 Lifts Off In Elegant White And Gold
You (might have) heard it here first: the New Orleans Pelicans will reach the Western Conference Finals. This is all dependent on the health and availability of Zion Williamson, who thus far has been performing to near standards of a number-1 overall pick with generational talent and physical gifts. A...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Burgundy Crush”
Since its collaborative efforts with Patta over the summer, the Nike Air Max 1 has been relatively reserved throughout the latter few months. But as the weather continues to cool and crisp leaves shed more frequently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design is beginning to dress in the upcoming winter’s appropriate textiles, extending a clad “Burgundy Crush” ensemble for its latest outfit.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” Headlines This Week’s Best Releases
November is already off to an exciting start, with several high profile sneakers having landed in the first two weeks. And come very soon, we’ll be able to try our hand at securing what is arguably the most-anticipated release of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found.” Leading up to the pair’s official debut, however, are a number of equally exciting drops, which come from the camps of Nike proper, Converse, and Reebok.
Comments / 0