Although a few holidays are left on the schedule for this year, NIKE, Inc.’s already prepped for 2023, at least in regards to the Lunar New Year. Commonly referred to as “Chinese New Year,” the beginning of the calendar year whose months follow moon cycles has given way to dozens of special edition footwear over the years. One of the Swoosh’s propositions for the “Year of the Rabbit” is a multi-color Nike Dunk Low replete with nods to both the changing of the zodiac and the long-eared protagonist.

2 DAYS AGO