Olivia Culpo Details ‘Pivotal’ Nick Jonas Split: ‘I Thought We Were Going to Get Married’

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas. Shutterstock (2)

Looking back. Olivia Culpo reflected on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas in the premiere episode of her new reality show.

Olivia Culpo and 49ers' Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

“Do I have to talk about that?” the former Miss Universe, 30, said during the Monday, November 7, episode of The Culpo Sisters . “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

The Rhode Island native and the "Jealous" crooner, also 30, dated from 2013 to 2015. After the breakup, the former pageant queen opened up about her emotions in a candid social media post. "Your heart just breaks, that's all," she wrote via Instagram in June 2015 . "Heartbreak is hard but you find more and more things to be grateful for every day."

Nick Jonas’ Dating History: A Timeline of His Famous Exes and Flings

The Jonas Brothers singer, for his part, described his ex as an "amazing person" following the end of their romance. "We had a great, beautiful two years together," he told Extra at the time . "It's been a crazy couple months and I wish the best for her in the future. It is tough, though."

Culpo explained on Monday that she felt "no sense of identity" after their split, in part because she was so young at the time. “I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love," she said on the TLC series. “My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married."

After the breakup, the I Feel Pretty actress began to worry about how she could continue living on her own. "I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself, 'How am I going to pay my rent?'" she recalled. “I couldn’t even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

Stars Snacking Poolside: Christina Aguilera, Olivia Culpo and More

The Model Squad alum has since moved on with Christian McCaffrey , whom she began dating in 2019. The 26-year-old NFL star was recently traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, meaning that he's now much closer to Culpo's home base in Los Angeles.

“I’m so happy that Christian is in San Francisco. It’s going to make everything so much easier,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I feel like when you care about somebody, you have to understand the things that they’re gonna have to do to reach their dreams and potential. And part of that means being apart.”

The former Miss USA added that the duo kept their long-distance romance healthy by being "understanding" about schedules and work commitments. "That definitely helps,” she told Us . “I think when you’re on the same page with that you can, you really can make it work.”

The Culpo Sisters airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

