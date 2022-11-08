Read full article on original website
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
KIKI Signature Fashions LLC Announces an Inspired Brand in Women's Fashion
KIKI Signature Fashions LLC announces their latest brand, KIKI COUTURE, is following the Circular Fashion Inspiration passed on by the Founder and CEO, Cyndy Johnson's, late friend and New York Fashion Mogul Kathleen Kirkwood (1959-2021). New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Founder and CEO of KIKI...
Meshroad Marketing Launches Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence Strategies
Sunil Khatri founder of a Multiple Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency and CRM Automation Agency, Meshroad Marketing launches a unique marketing strategy. Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Meshroad Marketing, an agency based in Vancouver is pleased to introduce a marketing strategy that helps businesses to grow through unique Marketing Automation with Human Intelligence. Businesses are provided with the opportunity to potentially grow by optimizing sales with the use of technology and platforms. The founder of the company, Sunil Khatri aims to assist business leaders and owners to scale their sales through its unique Marketing Automation Strategy.
AGIF’22: A first of its kind festival to celebrate and recognize the animation talent in the country powered by the motto Animation For Everyone on the 26th and 27th of November at Pioneer Hall, Band
70+ animation films from across the globe competing for awards and two special international film packages. Special film package screenings from Best of O!PLA Poland and Best of Annecy 2022.Live sessions with E. Suresh, Vaibhav Kumaresh, Pierre Sylvain Gires, the biggest names in the Indian Animation and Gaming scene and so much more. Partnering with recognised Institutes, bringing the best minds in animation education to discuss the roadmap of the future of design and animation.
Japneet Is Bringing High-Quality SEO and Digital Marketing Services to Toronto and Calgary, Canada
Japneet is a premier, full-service SEO expert proficient in providing SEO, link building, digital marketing, on-site SEO among other incredible services in Canada (Toronto, Calgary). A website without visitors has been described like a ship lost on the horizon. Search Engine Optimization is no longer about stuffing keywords and tricking...
Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Hosts the Sold-Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop Virtually for Writers
Lucky Writers Get Golden Opportunity to Learn How to Approach the Literary and Entertainment Industries with Projects at This Weekend's Sold Out The Next Bestseller™ Workshop. NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2022 - PRLog -- Multi #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook, (http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/),...
TruHeight Growth Protein Shake for Children and Teens Launches Nov. 11th
TruHeight’s newest product targets the factors causing growth deficiencies. Los Angeles, CA - Grow to your full potential with “TruHeight'' Growth Protein Shake, a dietary supplement aimed at children and teens who struggle with slow growth or growth deficiencies. The newest addition to the brand launches Friday, November 11, 2022 and can be purchased online, with 20% off sale when purchased between November 11th - 13th. Subscribe to get 15% off your order, for a total of $50.96 on their website. With a “Grow or get your money back” guarantee.
Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit
Furthering Sigma’s Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®’s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite’s Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma’s connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.
Texting.io Adds New Exciting Feature To Its Software
11/13/2022, Toronto, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Texting.io, renowned for its mass text messaging service, has added another dynamic feature to its popular software that allows businesses to port their landline phone number to send and receive texts on them. Many businesses and non-profits worldwide have realized the true...
Siren-Living Developed 100 Percent Natural Dietary Supplements for Women
SIREN-Living’s 100 percent dietary supplements for women are now readily available to American consumers. “Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com offer our SIREN product line to all their consumers,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd in the United Kingdom. “We developed SIREN dietary supplements to meet the health and personal needs of women.
The Best SMP Minecaft Server Out Right Now with Java and Bedrock
GMNEnt.com is a Chill SMP with Data Packs and some Plugins. Join the discord. all the information will be on there or make a ticket if players need any help and the staff will be glad to help!. When you log in the first time, players will have to register...
