California State

RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

