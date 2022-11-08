Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up
Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history
On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
