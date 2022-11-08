Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
KIKI Signature Fashions LLC Announces an Inspired Brand in Women's Fashion
KIKI Signature Fashions LLC announces their latest brand, KIKI COUTURE, is following the Circular Fashion Inspiration passed on by the Founder and CEO, Cyndy Johnson's, late friend and New York Fashion Mogul Kathleen Kirkwood (1959-2021). New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2022) - Founder and CEO of KIKI...
Woonsocket Call
Christa Baier Addresses Family and Politics in Her Book With Support from Author’s Tranquility Press
Talented author, Christa Baier, gets the support of Author’s Tranquility Press, a leading publicity company, as she shares her rollercoaster life journey in the book titled “Family and Politics”. Christa Baier has given an “out-of-this-world” narration of a young girl’s experience battling tyranny on the family side and...
Woonsocket Call
Budmail 420 Launches Unique Cannabis Advent Calendar
TORONTO - November 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Heard of wine advent calendars, or chocolate ones, or even beer versions? Now, thanks to Budmail 420, customers can get their very own cannabis advent calendar in Canada. Calendars feature 20 days of edibles, pre-rolls, grams of flower, and four days of cannabis...
Woonsocket Call
Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. - November 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).
Woonsocket Call
Entertainment News: Actor Melvin Russell Starring in ‘We Own This City’ HBO Max
Melvin Russell is an American Actor and writer, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Melvin has been acting since the young age of 11 years old, when he first fell in love with theater and would perform for live audiences! Later in life, Melvin decided to pursue a professional career in entertainment. He trained at the American Musical Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles and earned a Certificate in the Performing Arts. Russell then started writing and creating his own shows. He is most known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Jamesy Boy’, ‘We Own This City’ and more! Read the latest news below on actor Melvin Russell:
Comments / 0