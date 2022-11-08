ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) ruled out in Week 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) will not play in Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Gage will miss his third straight game with a hamstring ailment. Expect Julio Jones to see more snaps versus a Seattle defense ranked third (21.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Five former Buccaneers players who could pull a Jeff Saturday

In light of the shocking Jeff Saturday news, who are some former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could potentially be named interim head coach should such a situation arise? Here are five potential candidates of former Buccaneers players. As you may have heard, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world...
