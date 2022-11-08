Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers’ head coach split on team’s biggest problem
Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowlers don’t seem to be of the same mind about what
Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, and there are some key players on the list who will require some monitoring throughout the week. Five Bucs missed Wednesday’s practice, including a pair of wide receivers (Julio Jones,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers make adjustments to prepare for Germany game
The Bucs’ sports science staff has given each player sleep glasses and sleeping methods to adjust leading up to the game.
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich agrees with Tom Brady about Buccaneers' 'embarrassing' effort
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich seems to agree with quarterback Tom Brady about the team's game-day efforts this season. "It hasn’t been every down," Leftwich responded when asked about the subject Thursday, per the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, 'what we can fix.' I think we can fix all the things that’s been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So, as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Giants Add a DB, Former LB Blake Martinez Retires
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Packers re-fill practice squad by signing WR Jeff Cotton
After releasing Kawaan Baker on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers re-filled the practice squad by signing wide receiver Jeff Cotton on Wednesday. Cotton, an undrafted free agent from Idaho in 2020, has spent time with Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals over the last three years. Cotton (6-2,...
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) ruled out in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) will not play in Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Gage will miss his third straight game with a hamstring ailment. Expect Julio Jones to see more snaps versus a Seattle defense ranked third (21.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Five former Buccaneers players who could pull a Jeff Saturday
In light of the shocking Jeff Saturday news, who are some former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could potentially be named interim head coach should such a situation arise? Here are five potential candidates of former Buccaneers players. As you may have heard, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world...
Packers release WR Kawaan Baker from practice squad
The Green Bay Packers cleared a spot on the 16-player practice squad by releasing wide receiver Kawaan Baker on Tuesday. Baker (6-1, 210) was initially signed by the Packers on Oct. 16. It’s possible the Packers will fill the open spot with a specialist after working out a pair of...
