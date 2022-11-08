ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week

By Jared Goffinet
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner says the Bengals’ Nov. 20 road game against the Steelers will now start at 4:25 p.m.

At least the Bengals social media team does not seem to be bothered by the schedule change.

The move is part of the NFL’s flexible scheduling procedure that was implemented in 2006. The flex scheduling allows the league to move games in weeks five through 18 from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

Bengals injury news: Mike Hilton bounces right back from finger surgery; Bengals considering change at punter

[Flex scheduling procedures]

Flexing the Chiefs-Chargers to "Sunday Night Football" does have meaning for the Chiefs-Bengals game on Dec. 4.

Since Kansas City will have hit their limit of six primetime games before the Week 18 regular-season finale, it ensures the Chiefs’ game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium will have an afternoon kick-off time. The Week 13 game is currently scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week

