First Generation Student Day Taking Place At Western Illinois University
Nearly 40 percent of Western Illinois University’s newest freshman class is composed of First Generation students. As part of the University’s overall retention and recruitment initiatives, Western’s First Generation Society (W1GS) provides these students with the resources and tools to be successful in college. Today (Nov. 8)...
Galesburg Public Library Receives Major Grant To Help With Expenses
The Galesburg Public Library stands on stronger financial footing now that the Galesburg Community Foundation’s matching grant has been met. This year, The Galesburg Community Foundation (GCF) offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to the community to help. raise over $700,000 in funds for the new Galesburg Public Library....
Faculty Recital Wednesday at Western Illinois University
The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. Professor and clarinetist Eric Ginsberg and pianist Jeffrey Brown, director of the School of Music, will perform Poulenc’s Sonata for clarinet...
Western Illinois’ Department of Communication’s Macchi named Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert
Stacey Macchi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication at Western Illinois University, recently gained status as a Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert (NCOPE) through the National Resume Writers’ Association (NRWA). To earn this certification, Macchi attended a five-week live training program; completed course preparation and weekly homework assignments...
Western Illinois University’s Phi Beta Delta to Host International Scholarship Fundraiser Nov. 5
Members of the Western Illinois University chapter of the International Honor Society Phi Beta Delta will host “A Taste of Spain,” international scholarship fundraiser, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Campus Students for Christ House, located at 1545 Riverview Drive. The event will feature authentic...
McDonough County CEO Students Can Now Earn Credit At Western Illinois University
MACOMB/Moline, IL – – The word CEO usually conjures images of high-powered executives at Fortune 500 companies; but in McDonough County and rural counties all over the Midwest, it may look like a high school student selling homemade ice cream or automotive detailing services. The Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities...
