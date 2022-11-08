ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Faculty Recital Wednesday at Western Illinois University

The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. Professor and clarinetist Eric Ginsberg and pianist Jeffrey Brown, director of the School of Music, will perform Poulenc’s Sonata for clarinet...
Western Illinois’ Department of Communication’s Macchi named Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert

Stacey Macchi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication at Western Illinois University, recently gained status as a Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert (NCOPE) through the National Resume Writers’ Association (NRWA). To earn this certification, Macchi attended a five-week live training program; completed course preparation and weekly homework assignments...
