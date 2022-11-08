ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281

Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip

Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch

MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
Video: Terrifying Alex Pereira shows up for UFC 281 staredown with Israel Adesanya ready for war

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins (video replay here), held in advance of the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
Slapped! Nate Diaz slaps Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281

Dillon Danis got Stockton slapped. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view, former UFC fighter, and current free agent Nate Diaz slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden. Twitter user Noooodles posted the clip of the Diaz/Danis altercation. The reason for the altercation is unknown at this time. However, UFC president...
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors

Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
UFC 281 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili.
‘Rogue fighter’ Dan Hooker now 100 percent with City Kickboxing for pivotal UFC 281 fight

Dan Hooker was a mainstay in The top 10 of UFC’s Lightweight division from 2017 to 2020, going 6-1 against tough opposition and engaging in several fan-favorite wars. But, the wheels started coming off once he began swimming with the sharks in the Top 5. Losses to Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev pushed Hooker to attempt another run at Featherweight.
UFC 281, The Morning After: Michael Chandler throws it all away

It’s a remarkably frustrating morning to be a Michael Chandler fan. For the second time in three fights, baffling in-fight decisions have cost Chandler otherwise winnable fights, and this second loss effectively eliminates any chance of a second run at the title. Before we go any further: Dustin Poirier...
Stopped too soon? Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s wild upset of Israel Adesanya | UFC 281

Alex Pereira has done it again. The former Glory kickboxing champion came into UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) with two wins over Israel Adesanya, one of them via knockout (watch it). As Adesanya liked to point out, though, Pereira was getting pieced up by “The Last Stylebender” before landing that kill shot. Adesanya clearly thought he would handle Pereira in mixed martial arts (MMA), and he was on course to do just that. Adesanya was up 3-1 on many scorecards heading into the fifth and final frame ... only to get stunned, and then swarmed, by “Poatan” for a stoppage at 2:01 of round five.
