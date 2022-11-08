Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281
Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with comeback KO to win title | UFC 281
Alex Pereira once again pulled the rug from underneath Israel Adesanya last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the Brazilian contender stopped “Last Stylebender” via fifth-round TKO (punches) to walk away with the undisputed middleweight title.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Dustin Poirier becomes first fighter to submit Michael Chandler | UFC 281
Dustin Poirier pulled out a huge finish last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Diamond” fought from behind to stop fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler with a third-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV main event
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira will collide atop the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, a five-round championship clash of styles that will continue (and possibly conclude) their rivalry from the kickboxing circuit. Pereira is up two-zip with one knockout.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler late after bloody back-and-forth war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight human highlight reels Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went to war tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) on UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Poirier, 33, is already among the most exciting and skilled 155-pound...
MMAmania.com
Video: Alex Pereira’s sister proves she’s just as savage as her brother in violent KO clip
Alex Pereira will attempt to capture the UFC middleweight title when he collides with reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Brazilian’s sister and fellow GLORY kickboxing veteran, Aline Pereira, nestled comfortably in the front row cheering him on.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Israel Adesanya stopped by Alex Pereira (again), Dana White teases immediate rematch
MMA fans often complain about the rising cost of UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, but we certainly got our money’s worth from UFC 281 last Sat. night (Nov. 12) in New York, which featured five straight finishes and two title changes. That includes the 185-pound strap, which now rests around the waist of newly-crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira after “Poatan” obliterated “The Last Stylebender” late in the final frame.
MMAmania.com
Video: Terrifying Alex Pereira shows up for UFC 281 staredown with Israel Adesanya ready for war
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC 281 ceremonial weigh ins (video replay here), held in advance of the “Adesanya vs. Pereira” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Slapped! Nate Diaz slaps Dillon Danis outside Madison Square Garden | UFC 281
Dillon Danis got Stockton slapped. After an absolute banger of a pay-per-view, former UFC fighter, and current free agent Nate Diaz slapped Danis outside Madison Square Garden. Twitter user Noooodles posted the clip of the Diaz/Danis altercation. The reason for the altercation is unknown at this time. However, UFC president...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 6): Is Alex Pereira the scariest fighter on the UFC roster?
The wait is over as world-class strikers Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will collide for the undisputed UFC middleweight title later this evening (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch UFC 281 PPV On ESPN+...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler full fight video preview for UFC 281 PPV event
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from its upcoming lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, locked and loaded for the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out their...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 bonuses: Poirier vs. Chandler capture FOTN honors
Alex Pereira stole the show last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Poatan” stopped UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a comeback TKO midway through the fifth round. In addition the middleweight...
MMAmania.com
Fish hook?! Twitter reacts to Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler bloodbath at UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler looked like a guaranteed “Fight of the Night” on paper ahead of UFC 281 tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City and boy did it deliver. For 2.5 rounds, the two Lightweight contenders went to war. Back-and-forth it went, with both...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 281 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili.
MMAmania.com
‘Rogue fighter’ Dan Hooker now 100 percent with City Kickboxing for pivotal UFC 281 fight
Dan Hooker was a mainstay in The top 10 of UFC’s Lightweight division from 2017 to 2020, going 6-1 against tough opposition and engaging in several fan-favorite wars. But, the wheels started coming off once he began swimming with the sharks in the Top 5. Losses to Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev pushed Hooker to attempt another run at Featherweight.
MMAmania.com
Pushing, shoving at Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in: Full results, staredowns from Dubai | Video
The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in action tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live on DAZN from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, U.A.E., as “Money” meets British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition boxing match. This will be Mayweather’s third exhibition boxing match of 2022....
MMAmania.com
UFC 281, The Morning After: Michael Chandler throws it all away
It’s a remarkably frustrating morning to be a Michael Chandler fan. For the second time in three fights, baffling in-fight decisions have cost Chandler otherwise winnable fights, and this second loss effectively eliminates any chance of a second run at the title. Before we go any further: Dustin Poirier...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 results: Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza, reclaims Strawweight title
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight elites Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili collided tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Esparza — the first-ever 115-pound female champion in company history (2014) — dropped...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya says bring back Steve Mazzagatti - “I would have been fine” | UFC 281
A Steve Mazzagatti mention was not on our 2022 bingo card, yet here we are. At UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Israel Adesanya was stopped for the first time in his MMA career when his biggest rival, Alex Pereira, unloaded on him in the fifth and final round. (Watch highlights!)
MMAmania.com
Stopped too soon? Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira’s wild upset of Israel Adesanya | UFC 281
Alex Pereira has done it again. The former Glory kickboxing champion came into UFC 281 last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) with two wins over Israel Adesanya, one of them via knockout (watch it). As Adesanya liked to point out, though, Pereira was getting pieced up by “The Last Stylebender” before landing that kill shot. Adesanya clearly thought he would handle Pereira in mixed martial arts (MMA), and he was on course to do just that. Adesanya was up 3-1 on many scorecards heading into the fifth and final frame ... only to get stunned, and then swarmed, by “Poatan” for a stoppage at 2:01 of round five.
Comments / 0