Brighton, MI

Hockey playoff realignment impacts KLAA teams, most notably Hartland

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago
It’s still quite possible Detroit Catholic Central and Brighton will face off for the state Division 1 hockey championship on March 11.

However, the Shamrocks and Bulldogs will now face stronger challenges in their quests to play in the final game of the season at USA Hockey Arena.

A division that’s been dominated by those two heavyweights now brings more legitimate challengers to the postseason party because of a realignment enacted by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

The co-op teams that comprised a high percentage of the Division 1 field have now been evenly distributed among the three divisions, moving several larger schools with standalone teams up a division.

Notable additions to the Division 1 ranks are defending Division 2 champion Hartland, Livonia Stevenson, Muskegon Mona Shores, Canton, Novi and Davison.

Key additions to Division 2 are defending Division 3 champion Midland Dow, Alpena, Detroit U-D Jesuit and Warren DeLaSalle. Midland and Saginaw Heritage, which opted up to Division 1 in the past, are in Division 2 in the same regional as Dow.

Traverse City St. Francis, a co-op team which goes by Bay Area Reps, was a Division 1 quarterfinalist last year, but drops all the way to Division 3.

The changes have the greatest impact in Division 1, which has been the Brighton-C.C. show for the past decade. In the last 10 years, Catholic Central has won six Division 1 championships, while Brighton has won the other four. Five of the last 10 Division 1 finals have been head-to-head clashes between Brighton and Catholic Central.

“Overall, I think it’s a good thing,” Brighton coach Kurt Kivisto said. “It adds some depth to the Division 1 ranks. If you look at past history, only us and Catholic Central have won championships. This introduces more teams who can jump in and legitimately compete for that this year.”

The biggest addition is Hartland, which won three of the past four Division 2 championships. The Eagles will get an indication of how they match up with the big boys in Division 1 when they visit Catholic Central for their season opener Nov. 16 at USA Hockey Arena. Hartland could face Brighton 10 days later in the Thanksgiving tournament at Kensington Valley Ice House. The regularly scheduled meeting between the rivals is Jan. 20 in Hartland.

Brighton and Hartland won’t meet in the early rounds, with each team hosting a regional. A major change for Livingston County fans is Howell playing in Hartland’s regional after years of being grouped with Brighton.

Also playing in Hartland’s regional are Clarkston, Davison, Grand Blanc, Lapeer and Saginaw Swan Valley. Clarkston nearly upset Hartland in a first-round Division 2 regional game last season.

Brighton’s regional includes Ann Arbor Pioneer, New Boston Huron, Saline, Southgate Anderson and Woodhaven.

“If you look at the regular season, it’s close to the same,” Hartland coach Rick Gadwa said during the KLAA’s hockey media day Monday at Novi. “We’ve had a solid schedule every year. We’ve built it that way. We want as much adversity as we can get.

“It’s the playoffs that are going to change. We’re looking forward to it, because it’s just different. There’s some teams in Division 1, like Catholic Central and Brighton, that have been there a while. We haven’t had the opportunity to potentially play them in a playoff. We might, but we might not, as well. We’re gonna have to get there and we’re gonna have to earn that, for sure.”

Hartland senior forward Ben Pouliot said the team’s approach doesn’t change, regardless of the Eagles’ playoff division.

“We’re going to just go back to work,” Pouliot said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys coming in, younger guys. As a senior class, juniors coming back, (sophomore) Ian Kastamo coming back, it’s our job to teach them the Hartland way and show them the ropes.

“It doesn’t start out easy. We’ve got Catholic Central on Wednesday. Catholic Central’s been the top dog in Division 1 for as long as I’ve been alive, for as long as I know. Brighton’s been up there, too. To get them at the start just shows us where we’re at and where we’re gonna need to be at the end of the year.”

Like Hartland, Stevenson is a perennial Division 2 contender that must find a way past some new rivals to win a state championship.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, especially when they divvy up the co-ops,” Stevenson coach David Mitchell said. “Almost everybody knows you don’t co-op to win a state title; you co-op to survive. The right thing to do is to split the co-ops up to balance the divisions a little bit more. It still may need some tweaking, but I think it’s a good step in the right direction. I love the seeding at the regional level. The best is the re-seeding in the final four to get the top two teams in the final. That’s a really good step in the right direction for high school hockey.”

Realignment results in six of the KLAA’s 11 teams playing in the same Division 1 regional at Novi Ice Arena. Canton, Northville, Novi, Plymouth, Salem and Stevenson are in an all-KLAA regional. Two other KLAA teams, Livonia Churchill and Livonia Franklin, are moving from Division 3 to Division 2.

In all, six KLAA teams are moving up a division. There are no co-ops in the KLAA. Belleville, Dearborn, Dearborn Fordson, Wayne Memorial and Westland John Glenn don’t have teams.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

