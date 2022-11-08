Wichita Falls YMCA hosting first Gobble Wobble run

The Wichita Falls YMCA will be hosting their first Gobble Wobble 5K and 1-mile fun runs Thursday, Nov. 24.

The organization is excited to host the first of what they hope will become an annual event.

The race will begin at the Downtown YMCA at 1010 9th Street.

Proceeds from the event will support the life-changing programs for families in the Texoma area.

“As we analyzed ways to impact the community through our Areas of Impact, a Thanksgiving day family filled event to focus on health and wellness with social connection made perfect sense,” said AJ Hernandez, President & CEO, YMCA of Wichita Falls, "we wanted to tie together our give back of canned goods to the Food Bank which is another reason to participate to support food insecurity in Wichita Falls.”

Participants who donate non-perishable food items will receive a special “thank you” gift.

There will be T-shirts for all participants, prizes for top finishers for the race and a children’s fun area.

Registration is open through Nov. 19. Late registration will be Nov. 20-24.

Start time for the 1-mile run will be 8:45 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Registration through Nov. 19 is $15 for the 1-mile race and $25 for the 5K.

Late registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the one mile.

Online registration is available at https://ymcaofwichitafalls5k1m.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15466