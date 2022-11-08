Keep an eye on these five local college women's basketball players to watch

The women's college basketball season tips off this week, and there are plenty of Central Mass. stars to watch shine for area teams. We take a look at some to keep an eye on this year.

: HC women's basketball enthusiastic, motivated, ready to build on last year’s success

: Keep an eye on these five local college men's basketball players to watch

Julitza Delgado, Anna Maria (Southbridge)

Graduate, Guard

Delgado, who began collegiately at UConn Avery Point, was a welcome addition to the AmCats’ roster in 2021-22.

The 5-foot-5 guard, started 23 of 24 games and averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Delgado is Anna Maria’s captain this season.

“Juli is the glue that holds us together,” AMC coach Melissa Paulhus said. “She has an innate way of making everybody on the court better. The box score doesn’t always effectively show her contributions. She is the player that does all the little things that are needed to be successful.”

Delgado, who was a SWCL all-star at Southbridge, earned her associate’s degree at UConn Avery Point, then transferred to Becker, but never played for the Hawks. COVID wiped out the 2020-21 season and Becker closed in spring 2021. She came to Anna Maria last year and earned her bachelor’s degree.

Delgado scored in double figures in each of AMC’s last three games of 2021-22.

“She is a great leader,” Paulhus said. “She’s always working to ensure the team is ready, whether at practice or a game. She sacrifices her own stats for the benefit of the team. A true team player, that’s who Juli is, and we are blessed to have her.”

Julia Hamel, Worcester State (Quabbin Regional/Hubbardston)

Sophomore, Forward

Hamel was a standout scorer and rebounder, and a Mid-Wach C all-star at Quabbin. As a freshman at Worcester State last season, she averaged just 6.3 minutes in 16 games, but Lancers coach Karen Tessmer sees more minutes in the frontcourt this season for the 5-foot-9 Hamel.

“She had to work hard to transition to the college game,” Tessmer said, “and this year she has broken out a little bit. She gained more confidence, she understands the system better and she had a good offseason of training. I believe she will get more significant playing time this year and make contributions.”

Hamel played a season-high 17 minutes and had season-bests 6 points and 8 rebounds in a win over Fitchburg State.

The Lancers finished 12-14 last season and made it to the MASCAC Tournament semifinals.

The loss of Grafton’s Gigi Lemay, who suffered a career-ending ankle injury, will also mean more opportunities for Hamel.

“Julia is a good passer and she has good court sense,” Tessmer said. “She’s smart and a great student of the game. She picks things up quickly. We need her, and we’re excited for her to have a breakout sophomore year.”

Shannon Reno, WPI (Millbury)

Junior, Guard

In high school, Reno starred for her dad, coach Steve Reno, and led the Woolies in an incredible four-year run during which they went 82-8.

A 5-foot-5 point guard, Reno was a two-time T&G Super Team selection. As a senior, she helped Millbury to a 21-3 record and appearance in the Division 3 state semifinal.

“Being the daughter of an outstanding coach,” WPI coach Cherise Galasso said, “she understands the game and thinks like a coach, which makes her a valuable asset at the point guard position.”

Last season at WPI, Reno averaged just 4.2 minutes in nine games while playing on a deep, talented and veteran roster. The Engineers finished 19-5 and advanced to the NEWMAC Tournament semifinals.

Galasso hopes to see a more expanded role for Reno this year.

“She is starting to emerge,” Galasso said. “She is motivated and has worked really hard, and that really helps set her apart. She has earned the respect of her teammates.

“In high school,” Galasso said, “she was a grinder. She never took a play off. Coming from a championship program, that’s an important factor, too. She knows what it takes to win.”

Cam Richey, Clark (Whitinsville Christian/Upton)

Graduate, Guard

Richey started all 22 games she played in last season and averaged 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

First-year Clark coach Bridgette Reyes expects those statistics to go up this year.

“It will be more than that,” said Reyes, who succeeds the legendary Pat Glispin.

Glispin retired in May after guiding the Cougars for 38 seasons. Reyes spent the last five years at Caltech, and led the program to the two most winningest seasons in its history.

At Clark, Reyes’ first roster includes one newcomer and the rest returners from last year’s eight-win team.

“We’re trying to build a great foundation with this team,” said Reyes, who was encouraged by her team’s performance in a recent scrimmage.

Richey, who was a DVC all-star at Whitinsville Christian, is one of the most experienced players on Clark’s roster and will be in the starting lineup this year.

“She is one of our hardest workers,” Reyes said. “She is a great leader and we can rely on her to do anything, and anything that needs to get done with the team, she leads the way, putting up extra shots after practice, putting in extra work in the weight room. She is a great ambassador for our program and the university.”

Alyvia Smith, Nichols (Fitchburg)

Freshman, Guard

Bison coach Dan Nagle expects the 5-foot-7 Smith to be a great fit for the team’s fast-paced offense and pressing defense.

“She has long arms and she is really athletic,” Nagle said, “and she has played really well so far. I liked her in high school, but coming into our system, I think it’s going to maximize all the things she does really well.”

Smith, who was a T&G Division 2 all-star last year, is a projected starter for the Bison.

Nichols won 10 games last year and ranked fourth nationally in steals. Smith should further fortify the Bison’s defense.

“She is a good shooter,” Nagle said, “but defensively I think she will be really, really impactful for us.”

Smith is one of eight freshman on Nichols’ 2022-23 roster.

“We didn’t have great depth last year, which prevented us from winning a few more games,” Nagle said. “This year, we have a bigger roster, and when you’re pressing, the more bodies the better, and we are more talented on paper, too.”

Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @JenTolandTG.