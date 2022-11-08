ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
US News and World Report

China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Vice

Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change

Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
BBC

Ukraine war: West warned against complacency on air defence support

Up to now, neither Russia nor Ukraine has been able to gain control of Ukraine's skies, largely because their pilots don't want to risk getting shot down by the other side's air defence systems. While Russia's air force far outweighs Ukraine's, both in size and sophistication, Russia has resorted to...
eenews.net

Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a proposal on Wednesday for companies to supply developing countries with billions of dollars to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels — a plan that would let the White House bypass opposition from a possible Republican-led Congress. But...
AFP

US-China rivalry clouds Beijing's climate promises at UN summit

Fractured relations between the United States and China have cast further doubt on whether Beijing will sign up to more climate promises, with pressure mounting on the world's biggest emitter. Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate change think tank E3G, said cooperation between China and the United States on key issues such as methane and deforestation was essential.
Axios

John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance

The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...

