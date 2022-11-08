Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change.
US News and World Report
China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
U.S. climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced the creation of a carbon offset plan that would help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels.
Brazil's Lula at COP27 will offer to host future climate summit -sources
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russian troops slam generals over 'incomprehensible battle' that reportedly killed 300 in Donetsk
Russian troops have denounced an "incomprehensible battle" in Donetsk after apparently sustaining heavy losses during a week of intense fighting in the key eastern region of Ukraine.
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
Germany's Scholz raises issue of Egyptian-British hunger striker at climate summit
Nov 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he had raised the issue of the jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah during his visit to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
CNBC
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
rigzone.com
Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
NASDAQ
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
BBC
Ukraine war: West warned against complacency on air defence support
Up to now, neither Russia nor Ukraine has been able to gain control of Ukraine's skies, largely because their pilots don't want to risk getting shot down by the other side's air defence systems. While Russia's air force far outweighs Ukraine's, both in size and sophistication, Russia has resorted to...
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
eenews.net
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a proposal on Wednesday for companies to supply developing countries with billions of dollars to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels — a plan that would let the White House bypass opposition from a possible Republican-led Congress. But...
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
US-China rivalry clouds Beijing's climate promises at UN summit
Fractured relations between the United States and China have cast further doubt on whether Beijing will sign up to more climate promises, with pressure mounting on the world's biggest emitter. Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate change think tank E3G, said cooperation between China and the United States on key issues such as methane and deforestation was essential.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
