News briefs: FCHA announces the 2022 Coronet Award Winners

LANCASTER - The Fairfield County Heritage Association (FCHA) has announced the winners of the 2022 Coronet Award. The award is given to properties that have made significant improvements in restoration, renovation, and/or landscaping. Nominations for the award come from FCHA members and the public. Winners are selected by a Coronet Award committee.

The winners of the 2022 Coronet Award are as follows:• 1855 Lancaster-Kirkersville RD NW | Lancaster• 207 W. Market St. | Baltimore• 126 N. Arlington Ave. | Lancaster• Rushcreek Pub & Grub | 102 Broad St. | Bremen• Disbennet Wealth Management | 4660 Old Columbus Rd NW | Carroll• Allen Chapel | 221 E. Walnut St. | Lancaster• 412 E. King St. | Lancaster

Alvaro Meza is the owner of the home on Lancaster-Kirkersville Road. Meza cleared and cleaned up theentire property and added some beautiful landscaping. The outside of the home was also nicely renovated.Philip & Dawn MacLean own the home on Market St. in Baltimore. Their home has a new exterior paintscheme and the porch and shutters have been restored. They have also done extensive landscaping,creating a terraced retaining wall and paver patio.

Adriana Delapaz Martinez has done an amazing job transforming her home on Arlington Avenue. Thefront entry has been completely redone with a new stone facade that includes several arches to frame theporch. Landscaping improvements continue all the way to the street.

Owner of the Rushcreek Pub & Grub, Chad Ashbaugh, has renovated one of Bremen’s original downtownbrick buildings from 1914. The building was once a Ford automobile business and now serves as apopular local eatery.

Chad & Danielle Disbennet have relocated their wealth management to the facility on Old Columbus Rdand gave the exterior a lodge theme. The 4,400 square foot building includes an education center, state ofthe art conference room, office space, and room for growth. Some rooms feature large sliding barn doors.

The Saunders Family has done extensive work to the historic Allen Chapel Church. It has beencompletely resided and stained glass windows have been repaired. Exterior lights shine down the sides atnight and new walkways and a historical sign will be installed.

Matthew & Elaine Sorensen have created a lush cottage garden in front of their home on King Street. Thegarden is full of color and variety and stands out in the neighborhood. The home has also received a coatof fresh paint.

The winners were announced at the FCHA Annual Fall Meeting on Thursday, November 3. Each winnerreceived a plaque and a yard sign to display on their property.

OHIO Lancaster to offer evening classes at Pickerington North High School

LANCASTER - Ohio University Lancaster will offer four evening courses at Pickerington North at the start of the spring 2023 term, for both Ohio University and high school students enrolled in college-credit plus.

The partnership between the high school and university bridges an educational gap that currently exists within the Pickerington community and connects residents with nationally recognized programming at convenient times and location. The inaugural coursework includes general education classes in communication, English, philosophy and psychology. Area high school students will be able to obtain credit as part of Ohio University Lancaster’s College Credit Plus program and Ohio University students will have a chance to continue studies related to their field.

“Pickerington Local School District is excited to continue our partnership with Ohio University Lancaster and enrich our students’ opportunities through continuing education,” Dr. Chris Briggs, superintendent of Pickerington Local School District, said.

Ohio University Lancaster has sought several new and innovative ways to approach educational offerings in Fairfield County. Strong partnerships with local leaders, area business, and organizations are enabling OHIO Lancaster to expand their reach beyond the traditional campus.

“We are excited to pursue an exciting new partnership with the Pickerington Local School District for Ohio University to expand its degree courses at the high school,” Ohio University Lancaster Dean of Campus and Community Relations Jarrod Tudor said. “In addition, the Fairfield County Workforce Center will continue to host Ohio University in efforts to prepare citizens for jobs in manufacturing and skilled trades.”

For a complete list of classes offered and for more information, visit ohio.edu/lancaster/pickerington or contact Shari Ayers, Director of Student Services, at ayerss@ohio.edu.

Levacy appointed to board

COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made the following appointments:

David L. Levacy of Millersport (Fairfield Co.) has been appointed to the Governor's Executive Workforce Board for a term Beginning Jan. 1, and continuing at the pleasure of the Governor.

Outerbelt Brewing Co. holds special event for tapping Homefront IPA in support of America’s service members, veterans

CARROLL — Outerbelt Brewing Co. in Carroll will tap Homefront IPA on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, to support the “Hops for Heroes” campaign benefiting the national military and veteran charity Soldiers’ Angels. The event is part of Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign that invites craft breweries of all sizes to brew its custom IPA recipe and donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the beer’s sales to the nonprofit organization.

The Ohio brewery is one of 16 breweries participating in the 2022 Hops for Heroes campaign. Other breweries signed on to raise funds for Soldiers’ Angels’ national and international support programs include Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Center of the Universe Brewing (Ashland, Va.), Karbach Brewing (Houston, Tex.), Alamo Beer Co. (San Antonio, Tex.), Brewery Ommegang (Cooperstown, N.Y.), and Left Hand Brewing Co. (Longmont, Colo.). The full list of breweries can be found at SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.

The tapping will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Outerbelt Brewing Co., 3560 Dolson Court NW, Carroll.

All net proceeds from sales of Homefront IPA will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its service programs, which provided assistance to more than 982,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes, and their families in 2021 alone.

For more information, visit SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.

Meetings

The November Board of Health meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the OSU Extension Office, 831 College Avenue, Lancaster, in the West Wing conference room. The public is welcome to attend.