Women’s Rugby World Cup Final: The keys to victory
It is not hyperbolic to say that this might just be the biggest rugby match in the history of the women’s game. This Women’s Rugby World Cup has seen publicity like never before. Selling out Eden Park for the first round and doing so again for the final, games being televised all across the world, and harnessing social media like never before have seen interest and engagement levels skyrocket. Now we reach the final.
Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
South Korea World Cup Preview: Son’s Capabilities a Defining Factor
The Asian side has its sights set on a getting out of a difficult group, but the status of star Son Heung-min’s eye might ultimately determine its fortunes.
Tottenham Hotspur Injury News as Two Key Forwards Race to Get Fit
Tottenham Hotspur have had a significant boost in their strikeforce, with updates to both Richarlison’s and Son Heung-Min’s injuries. Spurs were beginning to struggle without these two key attacking stars who now will be racing to get fit in time for the World Cup. Tottenham Hotspur Injury News:...
Manchester United Women ‘Role Model’ Signs Long-Term Contract
Manchester United Women star Ella Toone has signed a new long-term contract with the club. Toone, 23, has extended her stay until the end of the 2025/26 season. As a childhood Manchester United fan, the Women’s Euros winner with England is living her dream with the Red Devils and on the international stage now too.
Debuts aplenty in Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Derby County for League Cup Clash
Having just amassed their first away league win of the season in a hard-fought battle with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool will be looking to continue their newfound run of good form at Anfield on Wednesday when they host Derby County in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Derby County in...
F1 Predictions: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Roundtable
Formula 1 returns to Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and LWOS locks in their F1 Predictions – race winner, podium, and surprise result. The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace sets the stage for the season’s penultimate weekend for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Over the years, Brazil has been a spectacle for F1 and has always provided tantalizing moments. This weekend also includes the third and final sprint race of the season on Saturday. Fans expect Brazil to deliver a better race than Mexico City.
Manchester City vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for Carabao Clash
Manchester City welcome Chelsea in this surprisingly early EFL Cup clash. Round three is usually a guaranteed win for bigger sides with rotation aplenty but that may not be the case here. One of the top sides in the competition will face an early exit at the Etihad Stadium, but who will it be?
Preview: EVE WrestleQueendom V (11/13/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
Pro-Wrestling: EVE hosts its biggest show of the year, WrestleQueendom V, this weekend. The card is packed with the finest female talent from the United Kingdom taking on their Japanese counterparts. Here we bring you essential information such as the EVE WrestleQueendom V full card and how to watch.WrestleQueendom V has been deemed too big for just one show, so EVE will run separate shows in the afternoon and evening of Sunday, November 13.
Potential NWSL Expansion Bids for 2024
Friday saw the deadline two make bids for NWSL expansion in 2024. Commissioner Jessica Berman said that she expects to select two bids by the end of 2022. While some bids are from independent ownership groups, many are attached to Major League Soccer franchises. Here is a list of the strongest potential NWSL expansion bids reported so far and how likely they are to succeed.
Expected to Leave in January: Journalist Issues Major Update on Manchester United Star
Manchester United are now expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Pletternburg. The Red Devils are already looking for someone to potentially replace him after the Qatar World Cup. Manchester United Poised for Cristiano Ronaldo Departure After World...
