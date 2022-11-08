Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets Sunday in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gives Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title. The Swiss had never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year. Australia won it seven times, but the last was in 1974. The Australians also lost in the final in 2019.
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
Alejandro Garnacho sinks Fulham with last-gasp Manchester United winner
Paul Tierney blew his whistle, the ball dropped out of the sky and was grabbed by Tim Ream, and history was made as the Premier League, for the first time ever, broke for the World Cup. The final game before the six-week shutdown was an enjoyable romp that culminated with that most familiar of tropes, a last-minute Manchester United winner, slid in by the 18-year-old substitute Alejandro Garnacho.
Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns
Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
The Canadian Women’s Soccer Team Edge Brazil in International Friendly
On Friday afternoon in Santos, Brazil at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira, the Canadian women’s soccer team managed to beat Brazil 2-1 in the first of a two-game friendly. Shelina Zadorsky opened the scoring in the first half (source: OneSoccer) with a sublime header off a great cross from Ashley Lawrence while Adriana Leon doubled Canada’s lead with a powerful shot from just outside the box before the hosts were able to get one back. The visitors managed to hold them off in the second half thanks to some incredible saves from Kailen Sheridan.
Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
‘Have to Wait and See’: ‘Unreal’ Chelsea Target Gives Transfer Update
Chelsea have not yet made a transfer move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, the player himself has confirmed. This comes amid rumours that the Belgian star could be bound for a move to Stamford Bridge and re-join his former manager Graham Potter. Leandro Trossard Gives Transfer...
F1: Pierre Gasly could be banned for his Alpine Debut in 2023
Pierre Gasly’s big move to Alpine could be postponed because of the FIA and its outdated penalty points system. You wouldn’t believe that AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly has done anything to warrant a race ban over the last 12 months. According to Sporting Regulations, “If a driver accrues 12 penalty points, his license will be suspended for the following Competition (Grand Prix), following which 12 points will be removed from the license.” There have been similar scares with Sebastian Vettel in 2019 and Lando Norris last year. However, Gasly is in a more troubling situation. He has accumulated 10 points in just five months.
Fabrizio Romano Issues Update on Liverpool’s Links With ‘Most Complete’ Midfielder
Liverpool could face major competition for the acquisition of France midfielder Seko Fofana, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old, who was a surprise inclusion in France’s World Cup squad, has been linked with a move to Anfield recently. Liverpool Not in Advanced Position for Seko Fofana Signing. Liverpool Face Arsenal...
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Drawn in Opposite Groups
The draw for the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals saw five-time champion Novak Djokovic placed in a red group, away from longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the green group. There will be two debutants at the tournament in Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz, with both in the same group as Nadal.
