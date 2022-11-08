ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
netflixjunkie.com

“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes

Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
