Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
netflixjunkie.com
“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes
Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Angered Princess Anne by Doing Selfies in Scarborough? Prince and Princess Wales Break Protocol, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have angered Princess Anne. A royal expert claimed that the Princess Royal disapproved of breaking protocols which the Prince and Princess of Wales did during a visit to Scarborough. Prince William And Kate Middleton' Risk The Wrath' Of Princess Anne?. The Prince and Princess...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Stuns Royalists, Comes to Meghan Markle's Defense Over Uvalde "Stunt"
When Queen Elizabeth II died back in September, we knew that the royal family would be entering a period of upheaval. But we didn’t know that so much would change so rapidly for the members of the Windsor clan. Take, for example, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate...
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0