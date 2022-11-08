ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqQu4_0j3C6Mdp00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning.

The utility reported the outage via its social media accounts at about 11 a.m. At that time, crews were trying to find the cause.

The large outage was concentrated in the Shaw area of Boone County east of Columbia, the utility said.

Boone's outage map said 611 customers were down a little after 11 a.m.

The post More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County

Boone Co., Mo (KMIZ) Fire officials say no one was hurt after a cooking fire in the 2600 block of East Oakbrook Dr. in Boone County on Sunday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Scott Olsen, says his crews along with Columbia Fire Department were sent to a residence within the block at The post No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri Public Works Departments prepare for the winter season

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri Public Works Departments have already started preparing for the first official day of snowfall. Columbia Public Works says they have 34 snow vehicles available to them for this winter season. The department says they are going into the winter with the same amount of staffing as last winter, which is 20% percent below what The post Mid-Missouri Public Works Departments prepare for the winter season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be replacing concrete next week north of Columbia along Route B. Work will take place between Brown Station Road and Hallsville city limits from Nov.14-23. One lane will be closed in the work areas from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Signs and flaggers will be in The post Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest of Columbia prowler

BOONE Co. (KMIZ) CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man labeled the 'Columbia Prowler'. CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization which aims to help solve crimes in the Columbia area by relying on tips from local residents. The $2,500 reward comes after Columbia Police have asked the community The post CrimeStoppers offering $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest of Columbia prowler appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Veterans honored throughout Mid-Missouri on Friday for Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Veterans were honored throughout Mid-Missouri on Friday with several ceremonies. A wreath-laying ceremony took place outside the Boone County Courthouse this morning, remembering the Americans who stepped up to defend the nation. Members of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation and Daughters of the American Revolution honored veterans along with members of The post Veterans honored throughout Mid-Missouri on Friday for Veterans Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces three charges after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in September. Peter Greenwell, 54, was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of endangering highway workers. A Cooper County Sheriff's Deputy was sent to westbound Interstate 70 -- near mile marker 108 -- for The post Sheriff’s Office: Man faces several charges after leading multi-county chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time Christmas Saturday, The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy