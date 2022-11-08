More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning.

The utility reported the outage via its social media accounts at about 11 a.m. At that time, crews were trying to find the cause.

The large outage was concentrated in the Shaw area of Boone County east of Columbia, the utility said.

Boone's outage map said 611 customers were down a little after 11 a.m.

