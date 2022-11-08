ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

In Pre-Election Letter To Jackson Residents, Former Councilman Barry Calogero Says Reina “Cozied Up With Lakewood Money Makers”

In a letter sent to many Jackson residents one day before last week’s contentious mayoral election, former Jackson Council President accused Mayor Michael Reina of of cozying up with “Lakewood money makers and activists” in an attempt to convince voters to support Reina’s opponent, Marty Flemming, for mayor.
JACKSON, NJ
Today: Veterans Day

The Lakewood Township offices, as well as State and Federal offices are closed. There will not be trash pickup in observance of the Holiday. Veterans Day is an annual United States holiday honoring the millions of military veterans.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frances Street

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. About two weeks ago, I wrote to you regarding the path on Frances through to Massachusetts. You had repair ppl come right away to try to even out the gravel. The problem is that is is still full of big pot holes. There are ways to swerve around all of them but so many cars go through there every day. Now with prospect being closed every night that’s practically the only way to get around. Is there any way we can have a drop more of a better solution to have a smooth path to go through or have them come back and make sure all the big pot holes are properly filled. I know you wrote that it will hopefully be paved next spring or summer but that is a while away!
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Introduces Towing Ordinance

At Thursday’s committee meeting, the Lakewood Township Committee introduced an ordinance which, as first reported by TLS earlier this month, aims to solve several issues related to towing of vehicles involved in motor vehicle accidents. Lakewood Police and Lakewood Township Officials told TLS the changes are badly needed, following...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Michigan Attorney General election results

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Lakewood Fire District To Receive $41,000 In American Rescue Plan Grants

Lakewood fire District received a $41,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan, which awarded grants to local and regional fire departments across New Jersey to ensure firefighters have proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment during this time of heightened community need. The grants were awarded to a total of 293...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE

