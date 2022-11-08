The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. About two weeks ago, I wrote to you regarding the path on Frances through to Massachusetts. You had repair ppl come right away to try to even out the gravel. The problem is that is is still full of big pot holes. There are ways to swerve around all of them but so many cars go through there every day. Now with prospect being closed every night that’s practically the only way to get around. Is there any way we can have a drop more of a better solution to have a smooth path to go through or have them come back and make sure all the big pot holes are properly filled. I know you wrote that it will hopefully be paved next spring or summer but that is a while away!

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO