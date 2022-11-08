Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
In Pre-Election Letter To Jackson Residents, Former Councilman Barry Calogero Says Reina “Cozied Up With Lakewood Money Makers”
In a letter sent to many Jackson residents one day before last week’s contentious mayoral election, former Jackson Council President accused Mayor Michael Reina of of cozying up with “Lakewood money makers and activists” in an attempt to convince voters to support Reina’s opponent, Marty Flemming, for mayor.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Today: Veterans Day
The Lakewood Township offices, as well as State and Federal offices are closed. There will not be trash pickup in observance of the Holiday. Veterans Day is an annual United States holiday honoring the millions of military veterans.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frances Street
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. About two weeks ago, I wrote to you regarding the path on Frances through to Massachusetts. You had repair ppl come right away to try to even out the gravel. The problem is that is is still full of big pot holes. There are ways to swerve around all of them but so many cars go through there every day. Now with prospect being closed every night that’s practically the only way to get around. Is there any way we can have a drop more of a better solution to have a smooth path to go through or have them come back and make sure all the big pot holes are properly filled. I know you wrote that it will hopefully be paved next spring or summer but that is a while away!
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Introduces Towing Ordinance
At Thursday’s committee meeting, the Lakewood Township Committee introduced an ordinance which, as first reported by TLS earlier this month, aims to solve several issues related to towing of vehicles involved in motor vehicle accidents. Lakewood Police and Lakewood Township Officials told TLS the changes are badly needed, following...
Michigan Attorney General election results
DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Fire District To Receive $41,000 In American Rescue Plan Grants
Lakewood fire District received a $41,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan, which awarded grants to local and regional fire departments across New Jersey to ensure firefighters have proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment during this time of heightened community need. The grants were awarded to a total of 293...
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022
Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 ‘Anchor Benefit’
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Election Results from Northeast Ohio
Click here for results from your county and statewide
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
Gov. Justice propels voters into voting NO to Amendment 2 just before Election Day
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Election Day quickly approaching, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made his way to Ohio County to give his final thoughts on this ballot to voters. Justice says that he feels that this is the most important election in his entire governorship concerning his opposition to Amendment 2, which would give […]
What Not to Wear at New Jersey Voting Polls on Election Day
Believe it or not, there is a dress code when visiting a New Jersey voting booth. This is not a matter of fashion, but law. Seriously. It doesn't sound like a 'no shirt, no shoes, no service' kind of thing. You can wear jorts, or flip flops, etc. Heck, you can even wear your pajamas if you're so inclined!
Michigan judge rejects GOP secretary of state nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots
A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations...
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
