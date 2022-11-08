Read full article on original website
Two Teens Arrested, Charged in Human Smuggling Operation
Officials with the state Department of Public Safety say two teenagers face charges in connection with a human smuggling operation. The suspects were arrested along with three migrants when a car in which they were riding crashed near a McAllen shopping mall Wednesday. The driver and a passenger — both...
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros College Prep made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
Man screaming in the street leads to stash house discovery, police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police discovered a stash house after man created a disturbance on the street, police said. The Edinburg Police Department stated that they received a call of a 35-year-old man screaming in the streets at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1500 block of Thompson Street. Officers made contact with the man […]
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on. According to a news release, the...
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
Edinburg teen charged with making terroristic threat against IDEA Academy students and staff
A 16-year-old student at an IDEA Academy campus in Edinburg was arrested Tuesday for making threats against students and staff members, according to a news release. The unidentified teen was charged with terroristic threat. The teen is accused of making several verbal threats Friday to students and staff during school...
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
Palm Valley police seeking man wanted on assault charges
The Palm Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on assault charges. Christian Michael Zanca is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her brother in August at the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia.
Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash at McAllen shopping center
A 17-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with a crash near a McAllen shopping center that the Texas Department of Public Safety said was caused by a human-smuggling related chase. According to DPS, the vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male evaded authorities before crashing. Six people bailed from...
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said. Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police. A woman driving a […]
Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco
No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
