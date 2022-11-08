ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Two Teens Arrested, Charged in Human Smuggling Operation

Officials with the state Department of Public Safety say two teenagers face charges in connection with a human smuggling operation. The suspects were arrested along with three migrants when a car in which they were riding crashed near a McAllen shopping mall Wednesday. The driver and a passenger — both...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Palm Valley police seeking man wanted on assault charges

The Palm Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on assault charges. Christian Michael Zanca is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her brother in August at the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia.
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KWTX

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
kurv.com

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy