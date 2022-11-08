Election Day 2022: Local school board race winners announced

Pennfield Schools Board of Education results

Updated 10 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates vying for two seats on the Pennfield Schools Board of Education fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals posted early Wednesday morning.

Six-year term: Brad Crandall (1,415), Krystal Newman (1,054), Dawn Bayman (827), Austin Brown (823), Stephen Herbstreith (716), Jared Kirtley (683)

Partial term expiring 12/31/24: Bryan Smith (1,407) , Jennifer Sheldon (1,263)

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Marshall Public Schools Board of Education results

Updated 10 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates vying for two seats on the Marshall Schools Board of Education fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals posted early Wednesday morning.

Six-year term: Mark Machalka (4,725), Marjorie LaJoyce Newman (4,200), Justin Kazmar (3,379)

Partial term expiring 12/31/26: Joseph Toma (5,875)

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Marshall Public Schools sinking fund fails

Updated 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

A sinking fund millage for a variety of district improvements was rejected by Marshall Public Schools voters Tuesday.

Fifty-four percent of voters declined the 1-mill tax, according to unofficial results from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office.

The measure would have generated approximately $875,000 annually for the district from 2024 through 2031. In addition to facility repairs and maintenance, the district planned to use sinking funds for school security and technology upgrades.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Area school board results announced

Battle Creek Public Schools Board of Education results

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates vying for three seats on the Battle Creek Public Schools Board of Education fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals posted early Wednesday morning.

Nicole Standback Perry, 4,002

Art McClenney, 3,549

Elishae Johnson, 3,484

Christine Burns, 3,003

Michelle Gregoire, 2,398

Gilbert Ortiz Jr., 2,312

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Lakeview School District Board of Education results

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates vying for two seats on the Lakeview School District Board of Education fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals posted early Wednesday morning.

Sara Johnson, 4,096

Eric Greene, 3,420

Jason Moore, 3,385

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Harper Creek Community Schools Board of Education results

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates vying for open seats on the Harper Creek Community Schools Board of Education fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals posted early Wednesday morning.

Six-year term: Brad Halverson (2,838), Sara Wallace (2,828), Don Myers (2,345) , Jason Smith (1,755), Jacob Bax (1,525), Michael Gryn (947)

Partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2024: Erin Allwardt (2,358) , Gavin Powell (1,195), Joshua VanDuser (1,082)

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Republicans secure majority of seats on Calhoun County board

Updated 9 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Republican candidates secured five of seven seats on the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday morning.

District 1: Rochelle Hatcher (D), (2,974) ; Dominic Oo (R), 2,774

District 2: Monique French (D), 3,388

District 3: Kathy-Sue Vette (R), 3,693 ; Sarah L. Lawrence (D), 3,442

District 4: Steve Frisbie (R), 5,202 ; Rande Johnson (D), 3,012

District 5: Derek F. King (R), 6,253

District 6: Diane Thompson (R), 5,443 ; Jon A. Koteles (D), 3,024

District 7: Tommy Miller (R), 5,304

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Haadsma outlasts Morgan once again in State House race

Updated 8:30 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Democrat Rep. Jim Haadsma has once again defeated Republican Dave Morgan in the race for a state House seat, this time for the newly drawn 44 th District.

Haadsma received 16,007 votes (52%), to 14,631 votes (48%) for Morgan, according to unofficial vote totals Wednesday morning.

This is the third time the two have vied to represent a Calhoun County district, which after statewide redistricting includes the cities of Battle Creek, Springfield and Albion, along with Bedford, Pennfield, Convis, Lee, Clarence and Sheridan townships.

Haadsma defeated Morgan for the seat representing the 62nd District in 2018 and 2020 by approximately 3% and 2% of the vote, respectively.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Victoria Garcia Snyder reelected mayor of Albion

Updated 8:15 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Victoria Garcia Snyder has won a second term as Albion’s mayor.

Snyder received 1,247 votes (57%), to 906 votes (42%) for challenger Keena Williams in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results posted by the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office.

Garcia was first elected mayor of the city in 2020.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Battle Creek City Commission results

Updated 8 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Here’s a look at how candidates for City Commission fared in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial vote totals from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office.

Commissioner at-large (three seats): Carla Reynolds (6,920), Sherry Sofia (6,408), Jake Smith (5,403) , Cayley Winters (5,283), Tommy Moton (3,107)

Ward 1: Roger Ballard (1,092) , Jack McCulley (1,000)

Ward 2: Jenasia Morris (1,143) , John Kenefick (335)

Ward 3: Patrick O’Donnell (1,101) , Boonikka Herring (993)

Ward 4: Christopher Simmons (1,252) , Deborah Baker (1,085), Tony Iovieno (752)

Ward 5: Jim Lance (2,814) , Write-in (45)

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Mark Behnke will remain Battle Creek’s mayor

Updated 7:45 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Mark Behnke will remain the mayor of Battle Creek, according to unofficial results posted early Wednesday morning.

Behnke received 6,917 votes (48%), compared to 5,983 votes (41%) for Lynn Ward Gray and 1,463 votes (10%) for Jerry Steiner.

Tuesday’s election marked just the second time that Battle Creek residents have directly elected their mayor since 1961. Voters approved an amendment to the city charter in March 2020 to change the process and put the mayor's race on the ballot.

Behnke received 46% of the vote in 2020, fending off Gray (42%) and Steiner (12%), according to Calhoun County election records.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

That's all for tonight

Updated 1:00 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

For the dedicated data hounds, you can follow along with live updates on county websites. Our digital team may provide sporadic updates if new numbers become available, however your local news team will be back in the morning with more coverage of general election results from across Calhoun County.

Thank you for following along with us today, and a special thanks to all who voted — and to all the candidates who put forth their names to serve our communities. Good night.

— Al Wilson, Battle Creek Enquirer senior news editor

Battle Creek’s incumbent mayor has strong lead

Updated 12:00 a.m. ET Nov. 9, 2022

Battle Creek’s incumbent Mayor Mark Behnke held a strong lead Tuesday night.

He had acquired 4,783 votes, compared to 4,104 votes for Lynn Ward Gray and 857 votes for Jerry Steiner by the end of the day, according to tallies from the clerk’s office without results from all precincts being reported.

Behnke has competed with the two before. He received 46% of the vote in 2020, fending off Gray (42%) and Steiner (12%), according to Calhoun County election records.

-Staff report

Candidates begin to pull away in Calhoun County school board races

Updated 11:30 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Candidates vying for open seats on school boards in Harper Creek, Marshall and Pennfield are beginning to create some separation, according to preliminary unofficial results available Tuesday night.

With 40% of precincts reporting, Brad Halverson (24%), Sara Wallace (22%) and Don Myers (19%) hold the top spots for three available six-year terms on the Harper Creek Community Schools Board of Education. Erin Allwardt, meanwhile, holds a commanding lead for a partial term on the Harper Creek board with 50% of the vote over challengers Gavin Powell and Joshua VanDuser.

In Marshall, Mark Machalka and Marjorie LaJoyce Newman lead Justin Kazmar for two available 6-year terms on the district’s school board with 53% of precincts reporting. So far, Machalka has 38% of the vote, Newman has 33% and Kazmar has 27%.

Joseph Toma is running unopposed for a partial term on the Marshall board that expires in 2024.

In Pennfield, Brad Crandall and Krystal Newman lead four challengers for two available 6-year terms on the school board with 50% of precincts reporting. So far, Crandall has 23% of the vote and Newman has 20%.

Bryan Smith narrowly leads Jennifer Sheldon for a partial seat on the Pennfield board with 46% of the vote.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Republicans take early leads in Calhoun County board races

Updated 10:50 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Republicans have jumped out to early leads for multiple seats on the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners, according to preliminary unofficial vote totals available Tuesday night.

Incumbent Republican Steve Frisbie is leading Democrat Rande Johnson in District 4 with just over 43% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office. So far, Frisbie leads with 65% of the vote to Rande’s 35%.

In District 6, Republican Diane Thompson leads with 63% of precincts reporting. Thompson currently holds 61% of the vote over Democrat Jon A. Koteles, who has just 39%.

Republicans Derek King and Tommy Miller are also holding comfortable leads as they run unopposed in Districts 5 and 7, respectively.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Republican challenger leading Haadsma in 44th District House race

Updated 10:15 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Republican Dave Morgan is leading Democrat Rep. Jim Haadsma in the race for the newly-drawn 44 th District.

Morgan is leading with 57% to Haadsma’s 43%, according to preliminary unofficial vote totals. Calhoun County currently has 5 out of 41 precincts reporting.

This is the third time the two have vied to represent a Calhoun County district, which after statewide redistricting currently includes the cities of Battle Creek, Springfield and Albion along with Bedford, Pennfield, Convis, Lee, Clarence and Sheridan townships.

Haadsma defeated Morgan for the seat representing the 62nd District in 2018 and 2020 by approximately 3% and 2% of the vote, respectively.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

What drives election mishaps? In most cases, human error, clerks say

Updated 9:50 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Evan Hope has been the clerk in Delhi Township for 24 years. The Democrat said mistakes can happen on election night with results being transmitted wrong if someone submitted them in the system incorrectly.

Follow live updates here as results start to come in. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

{Related link} https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2022/10/13/michigan-elections-human-error-fraud-accuracy/69543936007/

– Bryce Airgood, LSJ reporter

When results start coming in, here's how to watch

Updated 8:45 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Follow along with us here as live updates start to come in.

You can also watch battlecreekenquirer.com/elections/results for legislative races.

For additional results on the many local races decided by Calhoun County voters today, visit the county election website, where live results may or may not be updated regularly depending on local clerks. ( Note: Battle Creek Enquirer staff have no involvement in this website, nor in posting of updates. )

Hit refresh often on all results pages to ensure you're seeing the latest updates!

– Veronica Bolanos, Battle Creek Enquirer news assistant

Absentee voting up in Battle Creek, compared to 2018

Updated 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Battle Creek issued 6,185 absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election, and the majority have been returned.

More than 91% of absentee voters in the city (5,645 people) had returned ballots as of mid-day Tuesday, Deputy City Clerk Alicia Greene said.

In August 2018, the most recent gubernatorial election, only 3,864 absentee ballots were returned in the city, Greene added.

Battle Creek issued just 3,321 absentee ballots to voters in this year's August primary election, she said.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Updated 8 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

It's 8 p.m. ET and polls are now closed across much of the state — although four western Upper Peninsula counties — Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee — are in the Central time zone so polls there close an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

It is also the deadline for returning an absentee ballot by drop box or to your local clerk. Remember, if you were in line before or at 8 p.m. stay in line because anyone in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote

Live results in state legislative races will flow in at battlecreekenquirer.com/elections/results. And follow live updates here as unofficial results are recorded ( Note: Results in Michigan become official when they are certified by boards of canvassers, a process that is allowed to take up to two weeks ).

— Staff report

Michigan same-day registrations surpass 12,000, could hit 15,000

Updated 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Here are updated Election Day numbers from the Michigan Secretary of State office as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

Absentee ballots submitted: 1,832,931

Absentee ballots requested: 2,025,581

Same-day registrations: 12,537

Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow said the highest number of same-day registrations continue to be at college towns like East Lansing and Ann Arbor. The longest lines were at Ann Arbor as of 7 p.m.

He said same-day registrations reached about 30,000 in 2020 and that the same-day number for this election could be more than 15,000 before the end of the day.

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

— Bryce Airgood, LSJ reporter

'It’s feeling more like a major election, like a presidential’

Updated 7:15 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

As of 6 p.m., the city of Battle Creek had received 9,270 ballots across its 21 precincts, not including absentee ballots, according to Deputy City Clerk Alicia Greene. This amounts to about 22.4% of registered voters in the city, she said.

“It’s feeling more like a major election, like a presidential,” Greene said of voter turnout so far. “All our precincts have been really busy and then of course with the same-day registration, the pressure that’s put on the clerk’s office is a lot higher so we’re really busy with that, too.”

Nonetheless, Greene said things have been relatively smooth to this point.

“We’re fortunate right now, so let’s pray it goes this way the rest of the night,” she said.

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Last minute reminders before the polls close at 8 p.m.

Updated 7 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum and East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster have a few last-minute reminders for voters, including that people who are in line at 8 p.m. can stay and vote.

“If you are in line, you can still exercise your right to cast your vote, you still have plenty of time to do so," Shuster said. "Also, make sure you’re going to the right polling location."

Byrum said if someone voted absentee, they need to check both sides to make sure it's filled out properly, they need to make sure to sign the back of the envelope so the signature can be verified, “and get that to their clerk or to their clerk’s drop box by 8 p.m. tonight.”

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

— Veronica Bolanos, Battle Creek Enquirer news assistant

Wait times minimal across Battle Creek precincts

Updated 6:35 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Battle Creek residents experienced minimal wait times across multiple precincts in the city Tuesday evening, 5-6 p.m., with lines remaining small and traffic continually moving.

The scene outside of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church on the city’s south side was calm, with only the sounds of vehicles rolling in and out of the parking lot. The majority of voters were able to complete their ballots and get back on the road within 10 minutes.

The same could be said on the north side of the city. Voters at Second Baptist Church averaged about 15 minutes inside the polls with just under two hours remaining on Election Day.

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

– Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

County offices expect to receive election results on flash drives

Updated 6:25 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Of Michigan’s 83 counties, most of them will have clerks physically driving election results to their county offices.

Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow said during a 5 p.m. media call that about 65 or more counties would have local clerks driving flash drives with election numbers to their county clerk offices.

He said there’s no way to guess how long this will take.

Since the August primary, county clerks have worked to establish the best protocols for this process.

– Bryce Airgood, LSJ reporter

Good evening from Greyson Steele, BCE reporter

Updated 5:15 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Hi everyone, Greyson Steele of the Battle Creek Enquirer here.

I'll be watching the polls throughout the night and bringing you the most up-to-date results on all things Calhoun County.

You can reach me on my cell at (269) 501-5661 or via email at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com . Follow me on Twitter @G_SteeleBC .

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

— Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer reporter

Updated Election Day numbers from Michigan Secretary of State

Updated 5:30 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Here are updated Election Day numbers from the Michigan Secretary of State office as of 5 p.m. ET.

Absentee ballots received: 1,807,127

Absentee ballots requested: 2,022,885

Same-day registrations: 8,828

Follow live updates here as results are recorded beginning at 8 p.m. Hit refresh in your browser window, or bookmark and reload this link to ensure you have the most recently updated version.

— Bryce Airgood, LSJ reporter

Duplicate ballot numbers cause hiccup at polls in Detroit

Updated 5:00 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Certain polling locations in Detroit ran into some issues Tuesday morning when its election software was flagging in-person voters for already requesting an absentee ballot.

When polls opened Tuesday morning, election inspectors in some precincts received a message on the electronic pollbook screen indicating the “Ballot # has already been issued as Absentee Voter Ballot,” according to an emailed statement from the city of Detroit Department of Elections.

This message does not mean that the voter who was issued an absentee voter ballot was attempting to vote, the statement said, and instead was a “harmless data error.”

Ballot numbers for precinct voters were being generated which were identical to ballot numbers being used for absentee voter ballots, the department said, and the ePollbook system recognized the duplicate ballot numbers and issued the error message so that no two ballots would have the same ballot number.

It’s unclear how many polling locations and how many voters were affected.

The situation was resolved by adding an additional letter to the precinct ballot numbers to distinguish them from absentee ballots, the department said.

Jake Rollow, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State, said on a call with reporters Tuesday morning that voters issued provisional ballots before election inspectors added the extra letter will have their ballots counted. If a voter decided not to vote and left, they should come back and vote and won’t have any issues, Rollow said.

— Adrienne Roberts, Detroit Free Press

Gallery: Photos capture the excitement of Election Day

Updated 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Follow along with the day in images of polling places and voters, taken on this general Election Day across Calhoun County.

Battle Creek Enquirer reporters and photographers are out capturing images for this gallery, to be updated throughout the day.

Photos: Election Day in Battle Creek

– Becca Mahon, Battle Creek Enquirer photographer

Problems voting? Reach out to us or the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline

Updated 3 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

If you have any issues voting, working or volunteering on Election Day, let us know. Some state and federal officials have expressed concerns about possible voter suppression or intimidation Tuesday.

To report any issues to the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline, use one of the following phone numbers:

866-OUR-VOTE (English)

888-VE-Y-VOTA (Spanish)

844-YALLA-US (Arabic)

888-API-VOTE (Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese)

You may also reach out to us in the Livingston Daily newsroom with concerns and/or story ideas. Contact us by emailing … or call ...

– Susan Vela, Battle Creek Enquirer news editor

Same-day voter registration driven by college towns

Updated 2 p.m. ET, Nov. 8, 2022

Michigan Secretary of State spokesperson Jake Rollow reported that 3,666 people registered to vote on Election Day as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The same-day registrations are led by college towns Ann Arbor and East Lansing, which together account for about 1 in 6 same-day registrations (the cities account for less than 2% of the state’s population).

He said tens of thousands registered in the 2020 general election.

About 1,759,000 absentee ballots had been returned by 12:30 p.m., Rollow said.

Election results may not be available from some jurisdictions until 24 hours after polls close because the counting of those 1.7 million ballots cannot start until then, he said.

-Mike Ellis, LSJ reporter

Voting underway across Michigan; follow our live updates

Updated 1 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Across Calhoun County, voters will select which candidates will take office in the state legislature, on county boards and more. In addition, voters also face a variety of ballot proposals. Among them:

Marshall sinking fund and library millage: Marshall voters ponder 1-mill sinking fund tax for school improvements (battlecreekenquirer.com)

Battle Creek Enquirer staff will provide live updates to this blog throughout the day to keep you informed on Calhoun County’s competitive local races. Bookmark this page and click refresh to stay up to date.

– Jayne Higo, Battle Creek Enquirer news assistant

Follow along here for live updates on the Nov. 8 general election

Updated 12 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2022

Today, Nov. 8 is Election Day! And your local news team at the Battle Creek Enquirer will provide live coverage throughout the day, including:

Sharing of advance news stories

News and photo galleries from polls across Calhoun County

Live updates as results start coming in at 8 p.m. ET

Bookmark this page and click refresh throughout the day tomorrow to stay up to date. You can also follow us at Facebook.com/BattleCreekEnquirer and on Twitter @BCenquirer for updates.

– Jayne Higo, Battle Creek Enquirer news assistant

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Election Day 2022: Local school board race winners announced