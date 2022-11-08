Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Goes Full Y2K in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Sheer Pants
Dua Lipa is channeling the Y2K fashion era in her latest ensemble. On Thursday, the "Potion" singer shared a carousel featuring her OOTD from all angles. The look included a KNWLS London GSH Lace-Up Blouse and matching Halcyon Leggings in Wallflower Print from the designer's spring 2023 collection. Like Vanessa Hudgens's bandeau top and baggy pants, Halsey's low-rise miniskirt, and Keke Palmer's platform Uggs, Lipa's two-piece set is evocative of early 2000s red carpet style in the best way possible.
Kylie Jenner Puts a Sultry Spin on the Cardigan by Undoing All the Buttons
Kylie Jenner was spotted out shopping with sister Kendall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 — just one day after the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani, where she debuted an artful vintage Thierry Mugler dress. Jenner, 25, indulged in a go-to trend for the season: wearing a cardigan as a shirt. The sweater, buttoned only once at her bust line, made for a plunging moment and also revealed a sliver of skin above her high-waisted jeans. Jenner's denim pooled at her feet, dragging the sidewalk and allowing for just a subtle glimpse of her pointed-toe shoes. She layered on a fuzzy hooded zip-up and oversize black coat, finishing off the look with a pair of sporty Balenciaga sunglasses; a leather shoulder bag; and gold necklaces that peeked through the opening at her neckline. Later in the day, she swapped her pumps for lug-sole flats.
"High School Musical" Cast Members Including Vanessa Hudgens and Corbin Bleu Reunite in Paris
The Wildcats are together again — and this time they're in Paris! On Saturday, "High School Musical" director Kenny Ortega and actor Drew Seeley (who did the singing for Zac Efron's Troy) shared photos from the cast's reunion at the Dream It Conventions in Paris on Instagram. Cast members in attendance included Seeley, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Bart Johnson.
Jessica Chastain Dazzles at the CMAs in a Plunging Lace Dress
Jessica Chastain graced the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with seductive glamour when she arrived in a custom blue duchesse spaghetti-strap Gucci gown, layered with black lace and glistening gemstone constellations. The 45-year-old actor and producer, who will play country-music star Tammy Wynette in Showtime's limited series "George & Tammy," posed for pictures beside costar Michael Shannon at the annual event, which took place in Nashville.
Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall
Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
Emma Roberts's "Tiramisu" Hair Color Is Perfect For the Holidays
Emma Roberts is getting ready for the holidays by changing up her look. On Nov. 10, the actor touched up her hair color, resulting in a look that can only be described as delicious. Nikki Lee, celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One Salon in California, is responsible for...
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Dating Alba Baptista
Chris Evans is reportedly off the market. On Nov. 10, just days after Evans was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, a source told People that Evans has been dating actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." The source added that "they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Reps for Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Marsai Martin, Simu Liu, and More Featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show has finally arrived, and its star-studded appearances are just as dazzling as the fashion. For the fourth edition of her lingerie event, released Nov. 9, Rihanna enlisted a cast of celebrities, dancers, and a few musical acts — including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell — to bring her seductive fever dream to life, and once again, set the bar high for the fashion world.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Have a "She's All That" Reunion: "What a Great Night"
It's a "She's All That" reunion for Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook! The duo met up on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Christmas With You," Prinze Jr.'s forthcoming holiday rom-com, on Nov. 8. Cook documented the nostalgic reunion on her Instagram, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."
Everything to Know About Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, featuring appearances by models Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee, as well as memorable performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Actor Johnny Depp also makes a controversial cameo, which has fans stirring following his highly publicized lawsuit with ex Amber Heard.
Hilary Duff Slams Aaron Carter Memoir Release, Calls It an "Uninformed, Heartless, Money Grab"
Hilary Duff is slamming Ballast Books for its plans to release Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir in the wake of his death. "It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death, there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," Duff said in a statement to POPSUGAR. "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."
Anya Taylor-Joy Matches Her Nails to Her Vintage Houndstooth Jacket
We've seen bold, monochromatic beauty looks sweeping across celebrity Instagram posts and red carpets alike, but on Nov. 9, Anya Taylor-Joy took the trend a step further, matching her manicure to the exact houndstooth pattern on her outfit. On a London press tour for new film "The Menu," the "Queen's Gambit" star ended up debuting a full black-and-white look with a decidedly mod feel. As for her nails, done by celebrity manicurist Chisato Yamamoto, each finger featured an immaculate amount of detail, carefully designed to mimic the exact houndstooth on Taylor-Joy's vintage Alaia jacket from Aralda Vintage. The end result turned out remarkably chic, fitting Taylor-Joy's aesthetic well and highlighting her sense of elevated glamour.
Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Lindsay Lohan's "Falling For Christmas": "My Little Girl Is All Grown UP!"
Jamie Lee Curtis is rooting for Lindsay Lohan. The "Halloween Ends" star shared her pride in her "Freaky Friday" costar's accomplishments with a Nov. 10 Instagram post featuring the poster for Lohan's new movie, "Falling For Christmas," along with the caption, "My little girl is all grown UP!" Curtis and...
Jason Momoa and His Kids Prove Humor Runs in the Family at the "Slumberland" Premiere
Jason Momoa made the "Slumberland" premiere a family affair. The actor walked the Nov. 9 red carpet with his mom, Coni Momoa, and his two children, 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who he shares with his ex, Lisa Bonet. Though this marks a rare red carpet outing for the family, Momoa's kids did previously accompany him to "The Batman" premiere earlier this year in March.
Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms She's Dating Rudy Mancuso: "Life Update"
Image Source: Getty / Momodu Mansaray / WireImage; Getty / Jerod Harris / KMG ART, LLC. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso seemingly went Instagram official in a series of photos shared on Nov. 8. "Life update," Mendes captioned a carousel of images, which includes a snapshot of herself and an unidentified man sharing a poolside kiss.
3 Editors' Honest Takes on Kristin Cavallari's Jewelry Brand, Uncommon James
If you've watched "Laguna Beach," "The Hills," or better yet, "Very Cavallari," you probably know who Kristin Cavallari is. The mother of three is a former reality-TV star turned entrepreneur with an ultra-successful jewelry brand called Uncommon James that's received a ton of praise for its quality, affordability, and on-trend styles over the years. The brand's only been around since 2017, and yet, it embodies the ferocity of a brand that's been around for decades with its great reputation and timeless style. UJ pieces are described on its website as "feminine with an edge, classic yet trendy, and simple — with a pop of personality." Personally, I've been a fan of the brand ever since watching "Very Cavallari" in 2018 — a genius marketing tactic on Cavallari's part. But nevertheless, is Uncommon James worth the hype?
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teaches Her Dad a Dance Routine on "Slumberland" Set
Lola Iolani Momoa might just have a career as a choreographer in her future. On Friday, her proud dad, Jason Momoa, shared a selection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of his Netflix movie "Slumberland" on Instagram, including two videos of Lola and his young costar Marlow Barkley teaching him a dance routine set to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now."
Carly Rae Jepsen Joins Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby For His New Series, "LOL Cody"
Fitness instructor Cody Rigsby is affectionately called Peloton's "King of Pop Culture" for a reason. His fans love him for his sense of humor and hot takes in addition to his ass-kicking workouts in cycling, bike boot camp, dance cardio, and even meditation. Most recently, he's combined his love of pop culture and exercise in a star-studded new series called "LOL Cody" that takes place — where else? — on the bike. Each of the four episodes features a special guest who rides alongside Rigsby and members at Peloton Studios New York.
Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony
Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
