If you've watched "Laguna Beach," "The Hills," or better yet, "Very Cavallari," you probably know who Kristin Cavallari is. The mother of three is a former reality-TV star turned entrepreneur with an ultra-successful jewelry brand called Uncommon James that's received a ton of praise for its quality, affordability, and on-trend styles over the years. The brand's only been around since 2017, and yet, it embodies the ferocity of a brand that's been around for decades with its great reputation and timeless style. UJ pieces are described on its website as "feminine with an edge, classic yet trendy, and simple — with a pop of personality." Personally, I've been a fan of the brand ever since watching "Very Cavallari" in 2018 — a genius marketing tactic on Cavallari's part. But nevertheless, is Uncommon James worth the hype?

4 DAYS AGO