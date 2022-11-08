Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Investigation into Zuckerberg-back CTCL could show violations of state laws
TEXAS - Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
PUC Commissioners meet to discuss new proposal to improve power grid reliability
HOUSTON - A proposal that would've increased the price of your power bill each month has been set aside, for now. This comes after the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, met Thursday morning to discuss three proposals that would improve the state's power grid. After three hours...
PUC Commissioners meet on how to improve the power grid
Public Utility Commissioners of Texas discussed three proposals that would improve the state's power grid after the blackouts that happened during the deadly Winter Storm Uri. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
Temps in the lower 60s, freeze warning for Saturday evening
Bundle up for a cold night across southeast Texas with a chilly Sunday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the northern most counties in the FOX 26 area. The sunny skies continues in the afternoon but are replace with rainy overcast clouds on Monday. Look for cool temperatures all week with another chance for rain on Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nicole pummels Florida residents
Tropical Storm Nicole floods the state of Florida, knocks out power for residents, and collapses buildings that were already damaged by Hurricane Ian weeks earlier. FOX Weather correspondent Nicole Valdes has more with the story.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Warm, temps in the 70s Thursday evening as cold front approaches
Big changes are right around the corner for all of SE Texas as a strong cold front races into the state. Enjoy our last mild night for awhile with lows in the 60s. Look for patchy fog and a few showers Veterans Day morning with showers and storms increasing for the second half of the day. There's even a low category 1 risk out of 5 for an isolated severe storm Friday with a brief damaging wind gust the main threat along with some hail. Best chance for storms will be from around 2-8 pm. Showers fade early Saturday just as chilly air enters. We'll start off in the 40s and 50s Saturday and only climb to near 60. with the gusty north breeze, it will feel even colder than that. 30s and 40s are likely early Sunday so prepare to bundle up! Another decent round of rain is expected by Monday. Nicole has now weakened to a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph on the west coast of Florida and is expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression tonight as it moves inland into southern Georgia.
Top-rated Texas RB Rueben Owens II scores 100th career touchdown
Top-rated Texas running back Rueben Owens II scores 100th career touchdown. Rueben Owens II is the top-rated running back in the state of Texas and a top-50 player in the nation for the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. The El Campo High School running back scored his 100th career touchdown Thursday night.
Cold front bringing chilly temps, wind advisory expected this weekend in SE Texas
HOUSTON - It's been a really warm week by November standards all across southeast Texas. We have been close to record high temperatures for multiple days this week with temperatures in the 80s. We even managed to warm to 82 degrees on Friday at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, which was 5 degrees shy of our record high of 87 set back in 1978.
Heavy rain, cold front rolling in this Friday evening
Strong cold front is moving through the Houston area bringing some heavy downpours at times and a few storms. There's still a low risk of a strong storm through the early evening. The main risk would be a brief wind gust of 50-60 mph and hail up to 1" along with brief heavy rain that could lead to a few flooded streets. Rain will continue through tonight tapering off very early Saturday. Much colder air rolls in just in time for the weekend with highs only near 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s. That means temperatures 10-20 degrees below average! So throw on a few extra layers, crank up the heater and get ready for a chilly weekend. Cool air hangs around all of next week too with another round of rain likely Monday.
