ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop

When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
NME

Matthew Perry was a “nightmare” to work with, says Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her experiences working with Matthew Perry. Hurley played Perry’s love interest in the 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, which she filmed as Perry fought an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Perry has written about his past problems in a new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.
NME

‘Mammals’ review: James Corden might be a muppet, but he makes great TV

We get it. You don’t care for James Corden. You think he throws sulphurous eggs at waiters while soiling his big nappy. You suspect that in the dark of the night, once he’s closed the bedroom door in his palace made of ice cream, he cackles like a goblin and pulls off his friendly mask to reveal the grotesque and warty face of a troll. And in a way, it would be difficult to disprove any of this.
NME

Wizkid – ‘More Love, Less Ego’ review: Afrobeats’ biggest star perfects his universal sound

Wizkid solidified himself as Afrobeats’ biggest superstar in 2020 with his smash hit ‘Essence’. The Tems-featuring track (which was later remixed with additional vocals from Justin Bieber) was one of a number of highlights on the Nigerian artist’s smooth and suave fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos’, his most successful solo effort yet. He went on to headline three nights at the 20,000-capacity The O2 in London – which sold out in just under 15 minutes – last year off the back of that record.
NME

Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023

Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Sarah Hyland

“I don’t remember who put it on, but I must have been about two at the time. And I remember that I became immediately obsessed with Shirley Temple. And then the next day, I was singing the song and doing the same dance routine that she was doing.”. The...
NME

How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME

Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’

Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
NME

Watch The 1975 play ‘I’m In Love With You’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

The 1975 performed their recent single ‘I’m In Love With You’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 10) – watch below. The Manchester band, who are currently on their North American ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, appeared as the musical guests on last night’s episode of the US chat show.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NME

Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...

Comments / 0

Community Policy