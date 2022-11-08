Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
Matthew Perry was a “nightmare” to work with, says Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about her experiences working with Matthew Perry. Hurley played Perry’s love interest in the 2002 rom-com Serving Sara, which she filmed as Perry fought an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Perry has written about his past problems in a new memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.
‘Mammals’ review: James Corden might be a muppet, but he makes great TV
We get it. You don’t care for James Corden. You think he throws sulphurous eggs at waiters while soiling his big nappy. You suspect that in the dark of the night, once he’s closed the bedroom door in his palace made of ice cream, he cackles like a goblin and pulls off his friendly mask to reveal the grotesque and warty face of a troll. And in a way, it would be difficult to disprove any of this.
Jason Momoa strips down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “I don’t like wearing clothes anymore”
Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear on TV this week to show off the traditional Hawaiian malo he was wearing. The Aquaman star was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when discussion turned to him sporting a malo during a recent fishing trip. Momoa last month shared photos of...
Wizkid – ‘More Love, Less Ego’ review: Afrobeats’ biggest star perfects his universal sound
Wizkid solidified himself as Afrobeats’ biggest superstar in 2020 with his smash hit ‘Essence’. The Tems-featuring track (which was later remixed with additional vocals from Justin Bieber) was one of a number of highlights on the Nigerian artist’s smooth and suave fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos’, his most successful solo effort yet. He went on to headline three nights at the 20,000-capacity The O2 in London – which sold out in just under 15 minutes – last year off the back of that record.
Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Sarah Hyland
“I don’t remember who put it on, but I must have been about two at the time. And I remember that I became immediately obsessed with Shirley Temple. And then the next day, I was singing the song and doing the same dance routine that she was doing.”. The...
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
20 Things That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See
Yeah, I'm gonna be thinking about some of these for a whiiiiiile. 👀
Confidence Man almost missed collab with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker due to unread Instagram DM
Confidence Man have revealed how their lastest collaboration with Tame Impala came about. Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker remixed the Brisbane quartet’s track ‘Holiday’ for their recent EP ‘RE-TILT‘, which features remixes of some of their songs from their latest album, ‘TILT’.
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
Watch The 1975 play ‘I’m In Love With You’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
The 1975 performed their recent single ‘I’m In Love With You’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 10) – watch below. The Manchester band, who are currently on their North American ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, appeared as the musical guests on last night’s episode of the US chat show.
Jin Ho-gae, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yon respond to different crises in trailer for ‘The First Responders’
SBS has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama, The First Responders. The four-minute visual opens with an introduction of the series’ leads — police officer Jin Ho-gae (portrayed by L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’s Kim Rae-won) is seen engaged in a police chase on his motorcycle. Elsewhere,...
Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...
