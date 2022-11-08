We get it. You don’t care for James Corden. You think he throws sulphurous eggs at waiters while soiling his big nappy. You suspect that in the dark of the night, once he’s closed the bedroom door in his palace made of ice cream, he cackles like a goblin and pulls off his friendly mask to reveal the grotesque and warty face of a troll. And in a way, it would be difficult to disprove any of this.

2 DAYS AGO