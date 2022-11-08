Read full article on original website
Ex-GOP NY governor says Trump is ‘tearing apart the Republican Party’ after election losses
Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) on Sunday said former President Trump is “tearing apart the Republican party” after the GOP failed to win control of the Senate and underperformed in races across the country. “The problem is Donald Trump. The sooner he goes away, the quicker...
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Two Victorian polls have large Labor leads 12 days before election; US Democrats hold Senate at midterms
The Victorian state election will be held in 12 days, on November 26. A Freshwater poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3-6 from a sample of 1,012 by online methods, gave Labor a 56-44 lead, from primary votes of 37% Labor, 34% Coalition, 14% Greens and 15% for all Others. This is the first Freshwater poll of Victoria; a Freshwater poll of New South Wales in October gave Labor a 54-46 lead. Cost of living was regarded as one of the top three issues in Victoria by 74%, well ahead of 48% for health and social care. Voters were...
Face the Facts: How Midterm Elections Typically Play Out and Why This Year Was Different
Midterm elections are historically know to be bad for the party in the White House. Former president Barack Obama lost 60 seats in Congress to Republicans at his midway mark and former President Donald Trump lost more than 40 seats to Democrats in his midterm. Flash forward to this week...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
WASHINGTON -- With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are "still alive" in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks."People are campaigning and that's a beautiful thing. And I'm not asking anyone for anything," she said, referring to House Democratic...
Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
Biden Names Pick for New IRS Head as Agency Plans for $80 Billion Funding, Wrestles With Backlog
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Danny Werfel — a former budget official and private sector leader — to become the next IRS commissioner. The nomination comes at a critical time, as the agency prepares for an infusion of nearly $80 billion over the next decade. If approved...
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
