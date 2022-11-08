ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC Connecticut

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Two Victorian polls have large Labor leads 12 days before election; US Democrats hold Senate at midterms

The Victorian state election will be held in 12 days, on November 26. A Freshwater poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3-6 from a sample of 1,012 by online methods, gave Labor a 56-44 lead, from primary votes of 37% Labor, 34% Coalition, 14% Greens and 15% for all Others. This is the first Freshwater poll of Victoria; a Freshwater poll of New South Wales in October gave Labor a 54-46 lead. Cost of living was regarded as one of the top three issues in Victoria by 74%, well ahead of 48% for health and social care. Voters were...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader

WASHINGTON -- With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections.Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are "still alive" in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks."People are campaigning and that's a beautiful thing. And I'm not asking anyone for anything," she said, referring to House Democratic...
NEVADA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
NEVADA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Veterans ‘Best of America,' VP Harris Says in Laying Wreath

Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America...
VIRGINIA STATE

