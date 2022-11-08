ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum

An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
Oregon Tech raises nearly $700,000 for Respiratory Care program equipment to support student success

Nov. 10, 2022, Klamath Falls, Ore. –. Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care program will be infused with new equipment and technology thanks to three generous grants totaling $696,000. A lead grant of $50,000 was awarded by The Roundhouse Foundation, followed by $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), and a $446,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash.
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON

October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
SCARECROW ROW 2022 – MAIN STREET CLOSURE

October 27, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Saturday, October 29th, Main Street will be closed between 11th Street and 4th Street; as will 9th Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will accommodate the Scarecrow Row event, which includes a children’s costume parade and trick-or-treating.
Oregon Tech holds high school and college innovation clinic to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in Klamath County

Oct. 26, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech welcomed 100 high school and college students to campus Oct. 21 for Ready, Set, Innovate, a daylong innovation clinic to inspire innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. The event brought together high school students from Henley, New Horizon Christian, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama; Klamath Community College students; Oregon Tech students; community mentors; and volunteers to learn creative, team-based approaches to problem-solving.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
mybasin.com

Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary

SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
‘Don’t Dream It, Be It’ – Mazama students explore future opportunities at parent-teacher conferences

High school students had a chance to explore possible futures and talk to college representatives, military recruiters and even local employers Wednesday during Mazama High School’s first-ever “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” career, college, and military night. The event, hosted during parent-teacher conferences, was an opportunity...
