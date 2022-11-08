Read full article on original website
Modoc War tour offered at The Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum on Nov. 12 will offer an auto tour of historic sites associated with the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. This month marks the 150th anniversary of the war’s outbreak. A car caravan will form in Merrill, then trace the route...
Art exhibition at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition opening Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery will feature works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803, a popular organization that operated for many years in downtown Klamath Falls. An opening reception for the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m....
Oregon Tech raises nearly $700,000 for Respiratory Care program equipment to support student success
Nov. 10, 2022, Klamath Falls, Ore. –. Oregon Tech’s Respiratory Care program will be infused with new equipment and technology thanks to three generous grants totaling $696,000. A lead grant of $50,000 was awarded by The Roundhouse Foundation, followed by $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), and a $446,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash.
Klamath Falls News
F-35 Fighters put 173rd Fighter Wing's ample range space to the test
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - A squadron of one of the Nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft traveled from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a two-week stint in late October 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron, flying 14 F-35 Lightning II fighter...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
The Boeing Company and Oregon Tech announce new collaboration in Klamath Falls
Nov. 11, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – On Tuesday, The Boeing Company (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) and Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) signed an agreement to develop a Collaboration Lab at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus, which would provide a secure environment for Oregon Tech students completing projects for Boeing.
thatoregonlife.com
Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Employees Allegedly Dump Chemicals Near Homeless
The Fred Meyer in Klamath Falls was allegedly using amateur chemical warfare in an attempt to evict the nearby homeless–part of their preparations for a grand reopening, just in time for Veterans Day. In a video taken by passersby Friday, November 4, manager Marshall Wonser (pictured above) may have...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Playing music with the pros – Dallas Brass will provide workshops for student musicians culminating in Nov. 5 performance
Student musicians from Brixner Junior High School, Henley Middle School, and Mazama and Henley high schools will get a chance to perform Nov. 5 with a professional musical ensemble, the Dallas Brass, on stage at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets for the 7 p.m. public performance are $10 for adults...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON
October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
Program on boat builders in Klamath – History of boat builders explored
The history of the Telford boat building company in Klamath Falls will be examined in a presentation to the Klamath County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Klamath County Museum. John Poole, a descendant of boat builders Henry and Ray Telford, will discuss the family’s business...
SCARECROW ROW 2022 – MAIN STREET CLOSURE
October 27, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Saturday, October 29th, Main Street will be closed between 11th Street and 4th Street; as will 9th Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will accommodate the Scarecrow Row event, which includes a children’s costume parade and trick-or-treating.
Oregon Tech holds high school and college innovation clinic to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in Klamath County
Oct. 26, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech welcomed 100 high school and college students to campus Oct. 21 for Ready, Set, Innovate, a daylong innovation clinic to inspire innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. The event brought together high school students from Henley, New Horizon Christian, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama; Klamath Community College students; Oregon Tech students; community mentors; and volunteers to learn creative, team-based approaches to problem-solving.
Friends of the Children Potato Sale Starts November 5
Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin will launch its annual Potato Sale fundraiser Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Klamath Falls Subaru on Washburn Way. The potatoes are premium russets donated by CAL-ORE Produce. They will be sold in 20-pound...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
mybasin.com
Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
‘Don’t Dream It, Be It’ – Mazama students explore future opportunities at parent-teacher conferences
High school students had a chance to explore possible futures and talk to college representatives, military recruiters and even local employers Wednesday during Mazama High School’s first-ever “Don’t Dream It, Be It!” career, college, and military night. The event, hosted during parent-teacher conferences, was an opportunity...
