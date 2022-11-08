Read full article on original website
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
NIH Director's Blog
Vision impairment is associated with as many as 100,000 U.S. dementia cases
Up to 100,000 U.S. dementia cases could have potentially been prevented with improved eye care, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Neurology. While the search for breakthrough drugs or interventions that could be treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias continues, scientists are also exploring existing ways to address modifiable risk factors for these diseases.
News-Medical.net
NIH-supported researchers launch new study to evaluate intravenous iron treatment for post-pregnancy anemia
Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health are launching a large study to evaluate a single dose of intravenous iron to treat women experiencing anemia after giving birth. The study will enroll nearly 5,000 women in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Zambia and Guatemala. It will be conducted by researchers in the Global Network for Women's and Children's Health, a group of clinical sites funded by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health is providing more than $6 million in funding for the study, with contributions from a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
Common drugs could fight obesity and diabetes, say scientists
Scientists have pinpointed a range of commonly used medicines that could be repurposed to treat people suffering from obesity and diabetes. The medicines – to be outlined at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne this weekend – include treatments for stomach ulcers and heart rhythm disorders and were identified using sophisticated computer programs.
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
Medical News Today
What are the long-term effects of stroke?
A stroke occurs when there is a blood clot or bleeding in a blood vessel, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can affect people of any age and can cause long-term complications. Recovery is possible but depends on the stroke’s severity and a person’s overall health. American...
MedicalXpress
BMI declines seen seven years before cognitive impairment diagnosis
Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed the long-term BMI trajectories preceding incident MCI and...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
verywellmind.com
What is Prosopagnosia?
Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition that makes it difficult to recognize people's faces. It's also known as face blindness or facial agnosia. Depending on its severity, it may cause a person to either find it tricky to recognize faces or make it impossible for a person to distinguish one face from another. In some instances, a person might be unable to distinguish between a face and an inanimate object or recognize their face in a mirror.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
MedicalXpress
'A silent killer': COVID-19 shown to trigger inflammation in the brain
Research led by The University of Queensland has found COVID-19 activates the same inflammatory response in the brain as Parkinson's disease. The discovery identified a potential future risk for neurodegenerative conditions in people who've had COVID-19, but also a possible treatment. The UQ team was led by Professor Trent Woodruff...
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
