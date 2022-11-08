Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health are launching a large study to evaluate a single dose of intravenous iron to treat women experiencing anemia after giving birth. The study will enroll nearly 5,000 women in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Zambia and Guatemala. It will be conducted by researchers in the Global Network for Women's and Children's Health, a group of clinical sites funded by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health is providing more than $6 million in funding for the study, with contributions from a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

1 DAY AGO