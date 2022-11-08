Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting
The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
southernillinoisnow.com
Litchfield man arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following incident in Salem motel parking lot
A 33-year-old Litchfield man has been arrested for cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct following an incident in a Salem motel parking lot on November 6th. Salem Police say John Berkbigler was allegedly observed by two people abusing his dog by forcibly hitting the animal. When Berkbigler allegedly saw that the incident was being videotaped, he’s accuse of pulling down his pants and flashing the person making the recording.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem enters into new electric aggregation contract, electric rates to go up
The City of Salem has entered into a new 22-month electric aggregation contract. It will result in a big jump in electric rates for participating residents and small businesses, but will still be lower than purchasing electricity directly through Ameren. The low bidder for the aggregation was Constellation NewEnergy at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $ 2 million for man charged in Clinton County homicide
Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous says charges have been filed in connection with a November 5th homicide. The sheriff reports the body of 22-year-old Marcos Chavez of Breeze was located deceased near Carlyle Lake on November sixth on what had started the day before as an investigation into a possible kidnapping and unlawful restraint.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fayette County Clerk re-elected, contested county board races settled in Fayette, Clinton and Washington County
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker won easy re-election in Tuesday’s election. The Republican beat her Democratic challenger 6,286 to 1,688 votes. In contested Fayette County Board seats, Republicans Casey Cameron (797) and Michael Butts (676) defeated Democrat Dawn Crain (366) for District Three. In District Four, Republicans Patrick Click (324 votes) and Ryan Tompkins (200) defeated Democrat John Cearlock (115).
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Clerk announcing emergency change in polling place for Centralia Precinct 13
Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/09 – Darlene Bandy
Darlene Bandy, age 89 of Salem and formerly of Kell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Darlene was baptized at the age of 15 in the Lost Fork Creek in Omega. She attended Brown School from grades 1 – 8, graduating from Kinmundy High School in 1951. Darlene worked in Kell planting and picking strawberries, at the grocery store, and with her husband Vernon, at the fertilizer plant. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Salem Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2002. She shared her talent of playing the piano and organ at Kell Baptist Church and teaching bible school.
southernillinoisnow.com
Tournament Wraps Up YMCA Women’s Volleyball League
In Salem Rec/Marion County YMCA women’s volleyball tournament, You Got Served beat Salem Tire Center 25-20, 25-15 in the 3rd place match with the title game going to HD Oil Field as they beat AOS Church 25-19, 25-22.
southernillinoisnow.com
Republicans sweep Marion County Board seats
The Marion County Board will remain 100 percent Republican as three Democrats failed to win the election on Tuesday. The Republican candidates for sheriff, clerk, and treasurer were all running unopposed. While Democrats swept all the statewide offices, Marion County was heavily behind all the Republican candidates. The entire Marion...
