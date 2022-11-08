Darlene Bandy, age 89 of Salem and formerly of Kell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Darlene was baptized at the age of 15 in the Lost Fork Creek in Omega. She attended Brown School from grades 1 – 8, graduating from Kinmundy High School in 1951. Darlene worked in Kell planting and picking strawberries, at the grocery store, and with her husband Vernon, at the fertilizer plant. Then she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Salem Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2002. She shared her talent of playing the piano and organ at Kell Baptist Church and teaching bible school.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO