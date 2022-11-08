Read full article on original website
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
Newcastle vs. Chelsea - Preview: Another win out of the Blues?
The ascensions of Eddie Howe and Graham Potter to the pantheon of English football are surely phenomenal. Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer for a little over a year now, took charge of Bournemouth as early as Dec. 31, 2008 and spent 745 days in there until Burnley came calling and appointed him in the middle of the 2010-11 season.
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
Elliott Weighs In On Alisson’s Beard (Or Lack Thereof)
Alisson Becker is, without a doubt, one of the world’s best goalkeepers. On his day, it takes a truly special effort to get past him, and his second half performance against Southampton certainly qualifies as one of his most important performances this season. Harvey Elliott went on at length...
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 20 - Birmingham City vs Sunderland
In what was probably our poorest showing all season, the lads went down at home to Cardiff last weekend. Tony Mowbray made a few changes, most notably in the middle of the park - probably to try and spice things up after certain players looked to have earned a shot. Likely also to give a couple of lads some rest after playing midweek in the previous game at Huddersfield, where we took a (now even more) vital 3 points.
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Hull City 1-2 Reading: Smash And Grab
There’s something particularly sweet about an away win that wasn’t especially deserved, particularly when it comes in dramatic fashion. And that’s exactly what Reading got at Hull City on Saturday afternoon when Andy Carroll’s towering header from a last-gasp free kick was turned into the net by the Tigers’ Ryan Longman in the 94th minute.
Everton at Bournemouth: Opposition Analysis | Take Two on the South Coast
Everton’s second eleven were somewhat unlucky to be beaten so heavily midweek by Saturday’s opponents AFC Bournemouth, but they can take a few lessons from what would have been a chastening experience for manager Frank Lampard, which they can apply to this vastly more important league game at the Vitality stadium.
Five Things From A Last-Minute Win At Hull City
There are very few better feelings than scoring a late winner, away from home, via an own goal, in front of your own support. Very little can top that level of absolute sh*thousery and it was that level of balls-out grittiness that Reading had missed over the last six weeks. But here, against a team managed by a former Royal, Liam Rosenior, the good times came flooding back.
Tactical Notebook: What Manchester United need to fix
As you know by now one of the cardinal rules of football is you really shouldn’t take much stock out of anything that happens in a Europa League group stage match, FA Cup match, or especially a League match, and that’s why I’ll almost never write about them. Too often you’re facing a vastly inferior opponent, a rotated side, or both. Wins aren’t as good as they look, losses are usually due to poor squad depth but pretty often the biggest factor is simply bad luck.
Manchester City v Brentford - Head-to-Head
Manchester City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as the first half of the season comes to an early close. Following this weekend’s fixtures, many blues will be heading to Qatar to take part in the World Cup, and City fans will be crossing their fingers in the hope that they come back from the tournament without injury. But first, they take on Brentford, and their top scorer Ivan Toney will no doubt be looking to show Gareth Taylor why he should have been picked for the England squad.
Fixing our Wearside Blues
“Home is where the heart is”. That’s how the old saying goes. Yet on our return to the Championship, the Stadium of Light feels as though it has been short of home comforts. In nine matches this season so far, we’ve been on the winning side just twice.
Hull City 1-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Started in the enforced absence of the injured Joe Lumley and, for the most part, did a good job. I wouldn’t fault him for the opener, but he had made an excellent save before that to keep the score at 0-0, flinging himself to his left to keep out a header. After getting caught out when missing the ball at 1-0, presenting Hull with an open goal that they didn’t capitalise on, he looked solid for the rest of the game.
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Show Serious Fight In 2-1 Defeat
In this episode, recorded minutes after Fulham’s 2-1 loss, host Russ Goldman gave his initial thoughts on the match, and gave his predictions for the rest of the season. It was a hard way to lose, but Russ might have a different take on this match. You can also...
