Retail therapy: Survey shows Conn. residents improve mood with shopping

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0328cv_0j3C4yoV00

Conn. (WTNH) — What’s the best way to boost your mood? According to a new survey, half of Connecticut residents use retail therapy to improve their mental health.

The survey, conducted by CouponBirds , polled 3,000 consumers on their online purchasing habits. Stats showed that 46% of Nutmeggers buy things online with the sole purpose of making themselves feel better. This equates to over 1.3 million people.

Black Friday is certainly no exception; the survey found that 1 in 3 people start saving for Black Friday three months in advance. 1 in 10 even said that they look forward to Black Friday more than Thanksgiving. Even those who can’t afford to go shopping take advantage of the retail therapy, survey results show, noting that 15% of people spend an average of $212 each time.

Connecticut isn’t alone. A staggering amount — 83% — of those surveyed in Kansas admitted to retail therapy. Arizona, Georgia, and Indiana also had a large number of residents admit to their shopping addiction, including California, totaling 16,723,889 people.

CouponBirds noted that retail therapy likely comes from the ongoing mental health crisis across the country. Experts said that while the pandemic wasn’t exactly the cause of the crisis, COVID-19 certainly exacerbated numerous social stressors, leading to mental illness and subsequently, the need for people to receive a happiness boost from shopping.

Even given the chance, 45% of respondents said they are more likely to buy things online than to exercise in order to lift their mood.

See how each state ranked here .

