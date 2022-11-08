Elisabeth Moss Gets Whimsical in Floral-print Dress for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five Screening

Elisabeth Moss arrived on the red carpet for the screening of the season five finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Los Angeles, California, dressed in florals.

Moss wore a black and floral-print dress with a button-down bodice and oversize sleeves with large barrel cuffs. The center of the dress hit under the knee while the sides of the skirt flared out to her ankles. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy silver sandals and accessorized with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” season five finale event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Moss continues a trend of celebrities wearing floral-inspired outfits on the red carpet this fall.

In late October, Gwen Stefani wore a pink floral print Alessandra Rich dress to the Matrix Awards. Actress Lili Reinhart followed by wearing a two-piece floral print Max Mara ensemble to the Women in Film Honors. Most recently, actress Cynthia Erivo wore a yellow floral print trench dress from Erdem to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” London, England, premiere.

For makeup, Moss went for a natural look with a soft pink lip, a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. She had her blond tresses parted to one side and done in a slightly wavy style.

Moss has one more season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” to go before the show wraps after its sixth and final season, expected to debut next year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu in April 2017. The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel of the same name. Moss stars opposite Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Max Minghella.