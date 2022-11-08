ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Man on bond for gun charge; arrested in stolen gun case from Youngstown

By Joe Gorman
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing him of stealing a gun in September during a prearranged sale on the East Side.

Kayan Muhammad, 25, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force on a charge of theft of a firearm, a third degree felony.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Muhammad is accused of taking a gun Sept. 29 from a woman that arranged the sale of a 9mm Glock semiautomatic pistol. A woman told police she went to a home in the 600 block of McBride Street to sell the gun, which she advertised on Facebook for $500.

When she arrived, the woman said she gave the unloaded gun to Muhammad, who took the gun and ran away without paying.

Muhammad was free on $35,000 bond after being indicted in May by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The indictment stems from a March 30 arrest by Youngstown police following a car and foot chase where they found a .38-caliber revolver on Muhammad.

Muhammad is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of possession of cocaine.

