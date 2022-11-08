Read full article on original website
Here’s why Daniel Kaluuya isn’t in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The all-star cast of Black Panther has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but with one noticeable absentee – Daniel Kaluuya. The Get Out actor does not get a single moment of screen time as W’Kabi in Wakanda Forever. Though his character is mentioned in passing, Kaluuya’s presence has been missed by fans. He starred alongside Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan in the 2018 smash hit.
‘Black Panther’ star Florence Kasumba on training with “strong” Chadwick Boseman
Florence Kasumba has recalled training with the late Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther, remarking that he was “so strong” and inspired her to have no limits. The actress, who reprises her role as Ayo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, told NME in a new video interview that his work ethic and strength drove her to push herself both mentally and physically, putting her in good stead for filming the 2022 sequel.
Chris Rock to perform for Netflix’s first ever live special
Netflix have announced details of their first ever live special, with Chris Rock set to perform. In early 2023, Rock will become the first ever artist to perform live on the streaming platform, with more details set to follow soon. Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died aged 66
Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, feature films and video games, has died aged 66, Warner Bros. has confirmed. Conroy first played Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego in Batman: The Animated Series which aired from 1992-5. His performance, and the series, proved so popular with fans that he returned many times in various animated TV shows and movies over the years, as well as video games including Arkham Knight and Arkham City. He most recently appeared in his classic part for a 2019 episode of Batwoman.
