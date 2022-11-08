Actor Kevin Conroy, known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, feature films and video games, has died aged 66, Warner Bros. has confirmed. Conroy first played Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego in Batman: The Animated Series which aired from 1992-5. His performance, and the series, proved so popular with fans that he returned many times in various animated TV shows and movies over the years, as well as video games including Arkham Knight and Arkham City. He most recently appeared in his classic part for a 2019 episode of Batwoman.

