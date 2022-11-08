Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Forget the fall leaves — Mississippi officers pile up 19 arrests from fall sweep of drug traffickers
While some people sweep up leaves on the sidewalk in the fall, one group of Mississippi law enforcement officers were sweeping up illegal drug traffickers. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics STING Unit (Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group) charged suspects during operation “Fall Sweep,” a 6-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking in response to complaints received from citizens about illegal drug activity in Columbus and Lowndes County.
wcbi.com
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
wcbi.com
One killed in Lee County crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a 2 car crash in Shannon. The accident happened Friday at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon. The Lee County Coroner reports that the 84 -year-old driver of one of the cars was killed. The victim’s name has...
wcbi.com
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
wcbi.com
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
wcbi.com
Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Commercial Dispatch
New CPD chief could be announced soon
Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
wcbi.com
MUW President reflects on 20th anniversary of tornado in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Today marks the 20th Anniversary of a disastrous Tornado that hit Lowndes County. One of the hardest hit areas was Downtown Columbus. The twister destroyed or damaged several buildings on the Mississippi University for Women campus. A warm and eerie day is how W President Nora...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen host annual Monroe County’s annual Ducks Unlimited banquet
ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet was hosted Friday in Aberdeen at the American Legion Post 26. The event included live entertainment by Belle Frantz and Drew Toler and door prizes. Guest bid on items like duck calls, guns, paintings and more. Regional Director Hunter...
Comments / 0