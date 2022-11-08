Read full article on original website
Loyal Economic Development Donates to Loyal School District's Project Snow Gear
The Loyal School District sends out a big thank you to the Loyal Economic Development Corp. for another generous donation to Project Snow Gear. Project Snow Gear is in its second year, and its mission is to ensure all Loyal students in grades 4K-12 stay warm this winter. If your child is in need of snow gear this winter and purchasing the items is financially challenging for you and your family, please consider completing this form.
Black River Falls Band Members Participate in High Schools Honors Band
On November 5, eight Black River Falls High School band students traveled to Eau Claire for the 56th annual UW-Eau Claire High School Honors Band. They spent the day rehearsing music within one of four bands and put on an amazing concert at the Pablo Center that evening. Congratulations to...
Holmen Locker and Meat Market upgrading building, equipment thanks to state grant
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- A Holmen butcher shop is receiving state assistance for some much-need upgrades. Holmen Locker and Meat Market is now one of 91 meat processors across the state getting a portion of a $10 million state grant. The meat market will receive $135,000 dollars to update the building’s electrics, refrigeration, and equipment for a smokehouse and bacon slicer....
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
The impacts of the emergency services referendum Chippewa Falls voters approved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in the city of Chippewa Falls approved a referendum to bring financial help to its emergency services departments. Chippewa Falls Voters have decided in favor of a referendum that would exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million dollars a year. The approval means there...
Black River Falls VEX Robotics Team Participates in "Slapshot" Challenge
The Black River Falls VEX robotics teams from Red Creek and the Middle School traveled to Whitehall to show off their robotics skills. The VEX challenge this year is called “Slapshot.” Students needed to create a robot that would score as many points as possible by removing discs from three different types of dispensers and then moving those discs across to the other side of the board.
Holmen School District referendum results
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Much like Onalaska, the school district of Holmen also had a pair of referendums approved by voters on Tuesday. The district put both a capital and an operational referendum on the ballot, both of which passed by more than two-thousand votes. The 74.75-million-dollar capital referendum...
Chippewa County Child Dies Following Positive COVID Test
(Bob Hague, WRN) A child has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Public Health Department said in a press release that this is the first time someone under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for the virus in the county. Health...
Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County
The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
County Highway Agencies Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and Be Aware of Winter Conditions
The Clark County, Wood County, and Marathon County Highway Departments and Wisconsin County Highway Association officials remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin.
La Crosse State Rep. Steve Doyle wins re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th Assembly District
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- State Representative Steve Doyle won re-election to Wisconsin’s 94th assembly district. The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch with a little more than 51% of the vote. Doyle says he is relieved the voters of Western Wisconsin believe in positive campaigning. “People said with all of those attack ads against you maybe you should respond in...
Cases of RSV Rising, Including in Marshfield
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are rising across the state, including in Marshfield. On Monday, Nov. 7, Marshfield Children's Hospital has 15 confirmed inpatient (hospitalized) cases of RSV in pediatric and PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) patients. RSV is a virus that makes it difficult to breathe. It’s most common in children younger than two.
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Gravel Truck on its Side
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a report of a gravel truck on its side. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 6:32pm, they received a call of a gravel truck on its side in the ditch about 200 yards east of Clark Avenue on Dyer Road in the Township of Levis.
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
