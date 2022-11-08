WWE once had plans for a DuckTales-inspired cartoon featuring villain Eddie Guerrero and hero Rey Mysterio

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt reportedly wants Triple H to bring back two former WWE stars
Triple H has brought back several released stars since taking over main roster creative from Vince McMahon, including Bray Wyatt. Now that Wyatt has returned to WWE, there are two people he wants to work with now that he’s back, according to WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has broken various stories in the past.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of WWE 24/7 Championship
Introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in 2019, the company's 24/7 Championship has brought a bevy of intentional and unintentional comedy to WWE programming. Held by celebrities, professional athletes, WWE broadcast staff, Old Spice pitchmen, as well as numerous underutilized WWE Superstars, the title became something of a niche gem in the company's lineup of championship gold.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Trying To Change Her WWE Character
Alexa Bliss has proven herself to be one of the most captivating WWE superstars in the entire Women’s division. Bliss is known for her portrayal of different roles in the WWE, being featured on the top card for the majority of her career. Now, it looks like she is ready to make another change.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Addresses Potential Match With John Cena At WrestleMania 39
Yet another WWE star has commented about potentially facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. With all the speculation lately about Cena possibly returning to the ring at Mania for his first match since SummerSlam 2021, we’ve already had hints from the likes of LA Knight, Logan Paul, and the most likely candidate, Austin Theory, that they’d all be up for being Cena’s opponent.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return
Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
wrestlinginc.com
A Look Back At Shawn Michaels' Feud With Bret Hart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the most legendary feuds in WWE history is Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels. From its simple and collaborative beginnings to its incredibly bitter end, the feud defined the 1990s for the WWF and remains a talking point for many fans of the era.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reveals Original Plan For Montreal Screwjob WWE Match
25 years to the day after the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" took place at WWE Survivor Series 1997 and Bret Hart said there was much more planned for his historic bout against Shawn Michaels. The "Hitman" was interviewed by Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated" in honor of a match that changed the course of pro wrestling history. Hart said he and Michaels were gonna leave that hot Canadian crowd with one heck of a match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Takes Dig At WWE, Triple H, Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett didn’t wait long before getting his shots in at WWE now that he is part of AEW. Jarrett debuted on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and in addition to appearing on screen, will also serve as AEW’s Director of Business Development. On last night’s...
itrwrestling.com
Details On Scrapped WWE Plans For Bret Hart To Return At WrestleMania 22
To say that Bret Hart left WWE in acrimonious circumstances would be an understatement. While there was an element of tension around his departure for WCW in late 1997, the Montreal Screwjob ensured that The Hitman and Vince McMahon wouldn’t see eye-to-eye for a number of years, while the death of his brother Owen in a WWE ring, only served to damage the relationship further.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On “Crazy and Illogical” Booking Decision From WWE Survivor Series 2002
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross looked back on Survivor Series 2022, when Brock Lesnar lost his first main roster singles matchup to the Big Show, who was crowned world champion. Ross states that he thought booking that match was not only a bad idea but accomplished nothing in the long run for either man. Highlights are below.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals Advice He Gave AJ Styles
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has recalled the advice that he gave to AJ Styles ahead of The Phenomenal One’s WrestleMania debut. AJ Styles burst into WWE in early 2016 when he debuted for the company in that year’s Royal Rumble match. Styles had built a name for himself over the years as part of TNA and latterly in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice while leading Bullet Club.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Status
There has been a major update on the status of John Cena for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena last wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2021, coming up short against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship bout, his only match of the year. Cena...
