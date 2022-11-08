Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Watch Nebraska WR hurdle into the nastiest hit you’ll see this year
Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle over Michigan’s defense, but got launched in the air on what could be the nastiest hit of the year. The focus this late into the season is to see who will be bowl game or College Football Playoff eligible. The Michigan Wolverines, they are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining, and cannot afford to lose ahead of their season finale against Ohio State. They faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 11.
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Josh Heupel made a shameless Tennessee push for CFP style points
Josh Heupel goes No More Mr. Nice Guy by paddling Missouri in the Tennessee parking lot. Josh Heupel hates Missouri so much, you would think the Tennessee head coach went to Kansas!. A week after getting their remaining teeth kicked in by Georgia in Athens, Heupel decided the Vols needed...
SEC fans missed the Alabama-Ole Miss ending for the dumbest possible reason
College football fans in Bowling Green, Ky. missed the conclusion of Alabama vs. Ole Miss after their CBS affiliate cut to another program. The Ole Miss Rebels fought to keep their SEC Championship Game lives on Saturday. They needed to win out to secure the West Division title, as the LSU Tigers held the tiebreaker over them. So, they needed to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11.
Josh McDaniels unlikely to swap Derek Carr for C.J. Stroud despite Raiders rumor
There were recent rumors linking to the Las Vegas Raiders and C.J. Stroud, but they’ve since been shut down. The Las Vegas Raiders have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season entering Week 10. They managed to bring in huge names like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster the roster after making a run to the playoffs the year prior. Yet, the team is 2-6 on the year under head coach Josh McDaniels, and is in good position to potentially get a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Is there even a redemption arc left for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M?
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies are the first, and only, SEC team up to this point that has failed to achieve bowl eligibility this season. This is the worse than the worst case scenario for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. After losing an unbelievable sixth SEC game...
Alabama Football: Latest poll rankings and Crimson Tide bowl prediction
On Saturday, Arkansas could not quite pull off an upset Alabama Football needed. So there will be no post-season trip to Atlanta for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. There will be a New Years Six Bowl plum. Winning it, to finish 11-2, would be a good finish to a Crimson Tide season that failed to meet expectations.
Alabama’s dynasty is dying, but that doesn’t mean Crimson Tide are going anywhere
Just because Alabama’s dynastic run over college football is coming to an end does not mean the Crimson Tide are going to fall on hard times in the immediate future. For the first time since 2010, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been officially eliminated from playing for a national championship well before the Iron Bowl.
Virginia Basketball Hosts Three Class of 2025 Recruits
Three potential recruiting targets in the class of 2025 took unofficial visits to UVA this week
Does TCU have to stay undefeated to make the College Football Playoff?
TCU may not be completely eliminated from College Football Playoff conversations with a loss. The TCU Horned Frogs are one of four teams in the Power Five who have not lost a game this year. While we are guaranteed no more than three with Michigan and Ohio State playing each...
No. 4 Nebraska Falls in Four Sets at No. 6 Ohio State
The Huskers can still win the conference, but the road is now tougher
Pickleball’s uphill climb to mainstream success
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Most newer sports are hybrids of older ones, and pickleball is no exception. The progeny of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is played by singles or doubles teams who hit a ball back and forth over a 3-foot-high net until one opponent commits a fault.
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
