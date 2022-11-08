Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies stun No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 in Andover
ANDOVER, Minn. – Red-hot St. Cloud State Women's Hockey made a statement in Andover, upsetting No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 on Monday evening at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. The Huskies earned their fifth-straight win and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since 2007, playing their...
In opener, Minnesota barely holds off Western Michigan
Dawson Garcia scored 23 points to lead Minnesota to a 61-60 win over visiting Western Michigan in the season opener
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
Minnesota Basketball: Minnesota Welcomes Three Additions to the Program
University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
KARE
Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond
Candidates are making their final pushes to win votes ahead of Election Day. Here are some the races political expert David Schultz is keeping a close eye on.
Tim Walz re-elected as Governor of Minnesota, defeating Scott Jensen
Tim Walz with his supporters in south Minneapolis on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Courtesy of Tim Walz on Twitter. Gov. Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota's governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Scott Jensen. The Associated Press called the race for Walz shortly before 10:30 p.m.,...
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
2022 Minnesota Election Live Coverage
Live coverage of critical races in Minnesota’s 2022 general election. The post 2022 Minnesota Election Live Coverage appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state
For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
