(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO