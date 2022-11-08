ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies stun No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 in Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. – Red-hot St. Cloud State Women's Hockey made a statement in Andover, upsetting No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 on Monday evening at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. The Huskies earned their fifth-straight win and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since 2007, playing their...
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
KFIL Radio

Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?

Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
knsiradio.com

Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MinnPost

Minnesota nonprofit allegedly tied to food aid fraud drops lawsuit against state

For MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “A St. Paul nonprofit allegedly tied to a major food aid fraud scheme dropped its lawsuit against the state Wednesday. Partners in Quality Care had filed the suit in early September, alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education improperly cut off federal child nutrition program funding. MDE stopped sending payments in January to Partners in Quality Care, also known as Partners in Nutrition, after the FBI searched two dozen homes and businesses connected to a similar organization, Feeding our Future. Federal prosecutors later charged 50 people with stealing $250 million in hunger relief funds from two U.S. Department of Agriculture food programs that MDE manages on the state level.”
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
