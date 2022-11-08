Georgia Tech heads back home after a gutsy come from behind win over Virginia Tech to face a reeling Miami team. The Hurricanes have lost five of seven games and have not yet covered a spread against an FBS opponent this season. Last year’s breakout star Tyler Van Dyke has been dealing with injuries, left the Florida State game, and finished on the sidelines in street clothes. His availability for this weekend looks doubtful. True Freshman Jacurri Brown finished against FSU and should get the start in Atlanta. What should we expect when toe meets leather at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO