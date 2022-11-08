Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
$2800 to $4200 available as stimulus payment for millions of Massachusetts residents: Check your eligibility
You could spend this money on your child's education. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices of different items in Massachusetts are nearly 6.5 percent higher than in any other city or county in the United States.
Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities
Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay
(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past
BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
hot969boston.com
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
What the Massachusetts ballot question results mean
Tuesday's ballot were some questions about the policy for the state, 22News is working for you with the details of the results.
How to apply for REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio health system to implement virtual patient monitoring
TriHealth will use Andor Health's remote patient monitoring system to elevate its telehealth ecosystem. The platform, ThinkAndor Virtual Patient Monitoring, will help the Cincinnati-based system monitor patients against tailored care plans and virtually connect with patients directly from a unified care team dashboard, according to a Nov. 10 press release from Andor Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA hospitals report Meditech downtime
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Meditech EHR system went down, causing nationwide outages, ABC13 reported Nov. 9. A spokesperson for HCA told ABC13 that the delay came after the hospital operator upgraded a software with one of its vendors Nov. 9. "We experienced a complication which is affecting some of our...
wgbh.org
Study finds lifting mask mandates led to thousands of new COVID cases in Mass. schools
Massachusetts school districts that lifted mask mandates immediately after the state relaxed its requirement in February saw far more COVID-19 cases than districts that retained the policy voluntarily, according to a new study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The new research from authors at Harvard University,...
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
beckershospitalreview.com
CarolinaEast CEO addresses report alleging overcharges
The CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System is speaking out against a recent report alleging shady financial practices, the Sun Journal reported Nov. 11. The recent report from the North Carolina State Health Plan — compiled with hospitals' self-reported data — alleged hospitals in the state have falsely claimed Medicare losses to justify increasing costs; according to the report, most North Carolina hospitals actually profited from Medicare.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
beckershospitalreview.com
UConn Health rolls out Epic's MyChart Beside
UConn Health is rolling out Epic's MyChart Beside tool in hospital rooms in order to provide patients full access to their health information during their stay. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn John Dempsey Hospital started piloting the tool in its orthopedic and surgery units on Nov. 8. The tool, accessed on a...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
