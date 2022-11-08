ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay

(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
Massachusetts company working to make chemotherapy a thing of the past

BOSTON – A Massachusetts company is working on new technology that it says could make chemotherapy a thing of the past.The Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the leading global conference focused on cancer research and treatment and this year it was held in Boston. Dr. Jennifer Buell is the CEO of MiNK Therapeutics and presented the company's revolutionary research and treatment at SITC. MiNK has offices in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Buell said her company found a way to enhance immunotherapy for people with different cancers or respiratory diseases. "When you can tune the immune system, it does the...
Ohio health system to implement virtual patient monitoring

TriHealth will use Andor Health's remote patient monitoring system to elevate its telehealth ecosystem. The platform, ThinkAndor Virtual Patient Monitoring, will help the Cincinnati-based system monitor patients against tailored care plans and virtually connect with patients directly from a unified care team dashboard, according to a Nov. 10 press release from Andor Health.
HCA hospitals report Meditech downtime

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Meditech EHR system went down, causing nationwide outages, ABC13 reported Nov. 9. A spokesperson for HCA told ABC13 that the delay came after the hospital operator upgraded a software with one of its vendors Nov. 9. "We experienced a complication which is affecting some of our...
CarolinaEast CEO addresses report alleging overcharges

The CEO of New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System is speaking out against a recent report alleging shady financial practices, the Sun Journal reported Nov. 11. The recent report from the North Carolina State Health Plan — compiled with hospitals' self-reported data — alleged hospitals in the state have falsely claimed Medicare losses to justify increasing costs; according to the report, most North Carolina hospitals actually profited from Medicare.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
UConn Health rolls out Epic's MyChart Beside

UConn Health is rolling out Epic's MyChart Beside tool in hospital rooms in order to provide patients full access to their health information during their stay. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn John Dempsey Hospital started piloting the tool in its orthopedic and surgery units on Nov. 8. The tool, accessed on a...
